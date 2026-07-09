Royals Rumors: MLB insider suggests KC could be headed for trade deadline disaster

Amidst a terrible season, the Kansas City Royals seem on the brink of selling at the upcoming Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline. Given their contending ambitions entering the season, a full-on fire sale seems to be unlikely, especially with both Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia under contract through at least 2030. However, a retool could be in order to address several complementary needs to lift up the core ahead of 2027 and they have several names that could be no-brainers to deal away in the coming weeks.

Arguably two of the most valuable names among that list is their veteran starting pitching duo of Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo. Contenders always seem to be in the market to strengthen their pitching staff this time of year and in their mid-30s, neither Wacha nor Lugo seem like names to stake their long-term future on. However, despite how alluring they might be to suitors, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic appear to think they may not be on the move.

"About a month ago, The Athletic reported that the Kansas City Royals were not as comfortable trading right-handers Seth Lugo and/or Michael Wacha as they were parting with catcher Freddy Fermin at last year’s deadline," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "Nothing has changed since."

"The Royals, according to people briefed on their plans, are telling clubs they will listen on Lugo and Wacha, but their asks will be massive," they also wrote.

Oddly enough, the reluctance to trade Lugo makes a bit of sense when you really think about it. He hasn't been sharp of late and perhaps J.J. Picollo and Co. are not willing to wave the white flag and just get anything in return for an arm that's still under contract through 2027 and potentially 2028 who's only two seasons removed from a runner-up finish in AL Cy Young voting.

That being said, the signs continue to point towards Lugo regressing in his career as he's gone from a 3.00 ERA in 2024, to a 4.15 ERA in '25 to now a 4.56 ERA in the first half of 2026. Perhaps it's time to call a spade and spade and make sure you get some return on your investment with a piece that will be useful in the competitive years. Because Lugo is proving his best days may be well behind him.

Wacha on the other hand makes no sense to be so reluctant on moving. Given his recent All-Star nod, it's understandable the Royals want to get a good return for him with how consistent he's been over the past half-decade. However, the fact remains, he's a mid-rotation arm in his mid-30s who doesn't blow hitters away. Holding out for a "massive" return seems like expecting to catch a flight in a snowstorm, it's just not going to happen.

Wacha may be useful for the Royals in the final year guaranteed year of his contract in 2027, but will he be the same pitcher for his club option year in 2028 at 37? The wisest thing to do now seems to be ensuring you get something in return when his stock hasn't been this high since his last All-Star nod 11 years ago.

If not Wacha or Lugo, who should the Royals move at the upcoming trade deadline?

Perhaps Royals fans might be in for a more underwhelming trade deadline period than expected if bigger names like Wacha and Lugo are staying put. However, that doesn't mean that moves still won't be made. They may just come in the form of bench bats, bullpen arms and expiring contracts.

If they still want to trade from their rotation, so long as his health cooperates, Kris Bubic might be their best option to garner a good return this summer. The former All-Star southpaw has already had some interest on the market so the sooner he can get back to the mound the better.

In the bullpen, the expiring contracts of John Schreiber and Alex Lange seem like easy moves to make with no real opportunity for trade regret. And if they want more than just a rental return, perhaps the thriving lefty in Daniel Lynch IV would provide the means to achieve that.

Then on the bench, Lane Thomas could be a desirable platoon bat for those contenders seeking help against opposing left-handed pitchers, while Starling Marte could bring a combination of power and pop all packaged in the form of a veteran former All-Star.

The Royals aren't absent of options to fuel a retool if they decide to keep Lugo and Wacha. However, even with the future of the rotation is uncertain with the impeding free agent in Bubic and the health of ace Cole Ragans, it seems like holding both would be an opportunity missed to make some real changes to this roster that has fallen flat on it's face this season.