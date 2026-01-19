Royals News: Omaha 2026 coaching staff, Nick Robertson Dodgers, Samad Taylor DFA'd

The offseason rages on and the baseball world has been treated to several massive names coming off the free agent board over the past week. From Alex Bregman to the Cubs, to Ranger Suarez to the Red Sox, to Kyle Tucker to the Dodgers, to Bo Bichette to the Mets, the 2026 MLB landscape is firmly taking shape.

Amidst all the hustle and bustle though, it's been easy for several other storylines to fly under-the-radar and receive very little coverage in comparison.

There were several of these stories in the Royals sphere this past week that fans ought to know about to start the new week - with some MiLB coaching announcements, some old friends in new places and some other familiar faces on the lookout for a new home.

Royals News: Omaha Storm Chasers name new manager amidst 2026 coaching staff announcement

After the Kansas City Royals firmed up their managerial future at a major league level earlier this month by extending the contract of Matt Quatraro, they also established who would be leading their Triple-A dugout in 2026 following Mike Jirschele's retirement.

Omaha announced on Friday that they were promoting Patrick Osborn to become the team's 20th manager in franchise history.

Patrick Osborn has been named the 20th manager in franchise history.



Get to know the rest of our 2026 field staff, which includes several returning faces.



📰: https://t.co/UysLFgq0ub pic.twitter.com/GcMcozQdm9 — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) January 16, 2026

Osborn spent the 2025 season serving under Jirschele as his bench coach. Before joining the Strom Chasers, he spent time predominately within the New York Yankees' minor league ranks, as well as holding various roles within the Miami Marlins' organization as well as in independent ball.

Osborn will have a familiar staff under him next season, as they also announced that pitching coach Dane Johnson, hitting coach Bijan Rademacher, assistant pitching coach David Lundquist and assistant coach Tripp Keister will all be returning in their same roles.

Royals News: Former Triple-A farmhand Nick Robertson lands with the Dodgers in free agency

Sticking with Omaha-relevant news, a Strom Chasers reliever in 2025 has found himself a new home in 2026, as Ari Alexander of 7News reported Friday that Nick Robertson and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a minor league deal.

Robertson joined the Royals organization late in 2025 following his release from the Houston Astros system in mid-August.

In 16.1 innings across nine appearances in Omaha, he tossed to a 4.41 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and .213 BAA.

This isn't Robertson's first soiree with the Dodgers, having started his professional career with them after being drafted in the seventh round in the 2019 MLB Draft and appearing in 10.1 innings for them at the MLB level in 2023. He's also previously managed to accumulate some big league time, albeit limited, with the Blue Jays, Cardinals and Astros between 2023 and 2024.

Royals News: Mariners designate former KC utility man Samad Taylor for assignment

Rounding things off, a former depth piece for the Royals in 2023 could be in search of his next home after Samad Taylor was DFA'd by the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

The 27-year-old second baseman and outfielder has struggled to find major league playing time since getting his first call-up to the big leagues with the Royals back in '23.

He's spent the last two seasons with Mariners, primarily in their Triple-A ranks, making just seven big league appearances across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Taylor arrived in the Royals organization as a part of the Whit Merrifield deal with Toronto back in 2022. He appeared for the Royals in 31 games in 2023, hitting just .200 with a .546 OPS and 50 wRC+, however did manage to swipe eight bags in that time.