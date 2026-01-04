Royals are making ultimate 'trust your gut' decision with Matt Quatraro extension

The Kansas City Royals had seemingly hit the pause button on the offseason after a post-Winter Meetings stretch where they addressed their outfield with the acquisitions of Lane Thomas and Isaac Collins, bolstered their bullpen by trading for Matt Strahm and solidified part of their franchise future by extending Maikel Garcia.

But on Sunday afternoon, the Royals put and end to their lull in activity in a unique way, by extending manager Matt Quatraro.

The new deal is for a three-term, keeping the Royals' skipper at Kauffman Stadium manning the clubhouse through the 2029 season with a club option for an additional year in 2030.

We have agreed to a three-year contract extension with Manager Matt Quatraro!



The extension will begin in 2027, with a club option for the 2030 season. pic.twitter.com/K6t1REdQ54 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 4, 2026

For some this deal may come as somewhat of a surprise, but when looking at the whole picture, while it may still be a gamble, it's a calculated gamble worth making.

Royals are trusting their gut by extending Matt Quatraro

Last season was certainly not one write home about for the Royals in the grand scheme of things, as it was largely defined by missing the postseason after a miraculous return to October the year prior following a 106-loss season in 2023.

However, that's precisely the point. The Royals are currently in one of their better eras in franchise history and Quatraro has been at the helm for it all. In fact, it's been their most successful stretch since the ultimate World Series high in Ned Yost era.

Despite their shortcomings due to a poor first-half in 2025, the Royals managed to salvage a winning season for the second straight year and were in the Wild Card hunt late into September.

Along with their 2024 turnaround and 2025 "season-saving" stretch, Quatraro has also been the voice in the clubhouse for the rise of several prominent franchise cornerstone pieces.

Among them, there's Bobby Witt Jr. has become one of the league's most prominent superstars. Cole Ragans has become one of the league's most electrifying aces. Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino have blossomed into All-Star (or near-All-Star) complementary talents. And rising young names like Noah Cameron and Carter Jensen have burst onto the big league scene seamlessly and made their presence known.

Now, like many managers, Quatraro isn't without his reasons for doubt. He's made some questionable lineup decisions in the past and has relied on some names that in hindsight he probably shouldn't have for so long.

But love it or not, Quatraro has been getting results and keeping a franchise that has often struggled to stay relevant, relevant once again.

It may be a bit of a gamble but sometimes you have to take a leap in order to be successful and it certainly feels he's earned the benefit of the doubt to see this thing through as the Royals look to firmly enter into their competitive window.