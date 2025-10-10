Royals News: Carter Jensen LIDOM, Los Prospectos Reales, Mike Jirschele retires

The riveting start to the MLB postseason is no doubt the primary focus of the baseball world this month.

This means that the Kansas City Royals have taken a back seat to other teams, being on the outside looking in this October.

That being said, life goes on in Kansas City and there are plenty of things to pay attention to, from 2026 roster construction, potential extensions to build the future around and some under-the-radar smaller news items that deserve their time in the spotlight.

Royals News: Carter Jensen set to play in Dominican Winter League this offseason

After setting the Royals world ablaze in September with a torrid start to his big league campaign, Carter Jensen will take his talent's to the Domican Republic this offseason.

Águilas Cibaeñas of LIDOM announced that the Royals top prospect would suit up for them this winter, describing him as "a left-handed hitter who has shown remarkable progress in five seasons".

Anunciamos la contratación del receptor Carter Jensen y el lanzador Hunter Biggie. pic.twitter.com/bZ72EGBhlg — Águilas Cibaeñas (@aguilascibaenas) October 9, 2025

"His arrival to the Eagles is key to managing the pitching staff, and his offense is expected to be a determining factor in the lineup," the team wrote in their official announcement.

After slashing .290/.377/.501 with 20 HR, 76 RBI and a 136 wRC+ across the upper minors this season, he followed that up with an exceptional .300/.391/.550 with three homers, 13 RBI and a 159 wRC+ in his first 20 major league games.

Jensen now joins the likes of Eric Cerantola and Julio E. Rodriguez as players among the Royals organization on Águilas Cibaeñas this winter.

Royals News: Royals prospects continue their showcase in the Dominican Republic

Sticking in the Domincan, there's even more Royals prospects on display as Los Prospectos Reales continue their tour.

"30 players, mostly from our 2025 Draft class, will work out, play games, and experience this baseball-crazed island," the Royals' Player Development department described this group.

In a pair of games so far, the Royals have seen some prominent prospects show off their promising skillsets.

Nolan Sailors was one of several Royals prospects driving in runs, Justin Lamkin showed off his sensational form from his Texas A&M days, that drew KC to him in the draft, by putting up a pair of scoreless frames, and their first pick in 2026, Sean Gamble, was showing off "some sweet swings" in the leadoff role.

Justin Lamkin whiffs two in a scoreless frame for Los Prospectos Reales. #EmbracingDiversityWeek👑 pic.twitter.com/ypmtYgRM3E — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) October 9, 2025

Royals News: Longtime coach in Royals organization Mike Jirschele announces retirement

Finally, in a bitter sweet moment, the Kansas City Royals said goodbye to long-time coach Mike Jirschele, celebrating his sensational career with club.

Sending our congratulations to World Series Champion Mike Jirschele, and wishing him the best in retirement!



We'll miss you, Jirsch! pic.twitter.com/qhRMpUBPdy — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 10, 2025

Jirschele's managerial career started with in the Royals organziation back in 1992 in the Gulf Coast League, leading the GCL Royals. He'd then stops throughout the farm in Rockford, Wilmington and Omaha before joining the major league staff ahead of the 2014 season and taking the role of third base coach - which he held until 2019.

He'd then make stops in Quad Cities, Northwest Arkansas and in 2023 took his most recent role as manager of the Omaha Storm Chasers, where he won International League Manager of the Year in 2024.

The Royals Player Development team reported that Kansas City GM J.J. Picollo had nothing but great things to say about Jirschele on his retirement day.

“He’s truly a Royals legend and we will miss him dearly,” Picollo said.

Who will replace him s the Storm Chasers manager in Triple-A remains to be seen and is a story for another day.