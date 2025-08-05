Royals News: Michael Lorenzen rehab, Thomas Hatch claimed, Michael Fulmer struggles

The Kansas City Royals are prepping for a postseason push after some immense momentum gained by a stretch of four consecutive series wins with a very productive trade deadline in between.

As much as the primary focus among Royals fans will be on a successful stretch run, there's some other headlines they should be aware of as August is underway.

Royals News: Michael Lorenzen to start a rehab assignment

While the Royals have adequate pitching reinforcements after a pair of deadline day trades brought in three new arms to the fold, they'll be thrilled that one of their key arms - whose injury warranted said deals - is set to work his way back to the majors.

The Royals announced on Monday afternoon that veteran Michael Lorenzen is set to begin a rehab assignment in Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.

We anticipate RHP Michael Lorenzen will begin a rehab assignment tomorrow with Northwest Arkansas (AA). — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 4, 2025

According to MLB.com's Anne Rogers, manager Matt Quatraro said Lorenzen is "scheduled for 5 innings/70ish pitches" as he works his way back up to a full workload.

Lorenzen was placed on the 15-day IL back on July 14 (retroactive July 11) with a left oblique strain suffered after being ill.

Royals News: Thomas Hatch claimed off waivers after weekend DFA

After a rough outing in his MLB season debut in Friday's victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, veteran right-hander was designated for assignment. He did not however make it throught the waiver process - like he did after suffering the same fate earlier in the year - as he was claimed by the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota Twins have claimed RHP Thomas Hatch off of waivers. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 4, 2025

After throwing to a 4.22 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and .261 BAA in 18 starts in Triple-A Omaha, Hatch's first major league appearance since 2023 did not go well. After surrendering two earned runs off two hits in Toronto to start the weekend - one of which was a home run - Hatch is now sporting an 18.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and .400 BAA in a lone inning of major league work.

If Hatch finds his way onto the Twins' major league roster, it'll mark his fourth big league stop in his career after spending with the Blue Jays and Pirates alongside the Royals. He also spent time Japan last year, pitching with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of NPB.

Royals News: Michael Fulmer is struggling in Triple-A Omaha

When it comes to Kansas City's multitude of veteran signings to fill out their minor league depth, a lot of the focus has been on the now DFA'd Rich Hill and former AL Cy Young award winner Dallas Keuchel. This has made their signing of former AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer fly under the radar somewhat.

This could be a good thing for Fulmer, as he's looked incredibly poor since joining the Royals' Triple-A ranks after being DFA'd by the Chicago Cubs at the end of June.

In 13.1 innings across 12 appearances in Omaha, he's throwing to an inflated 8.10 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and .327 BAA.

With the Royals acquiring more pitching depth at the deadline, his poor performance with the Storm Chasers is making it less likely he gets an opportunity to crack the Royals' active roster and return to the majors.