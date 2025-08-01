How the Kansas City Royals' roster looks after a busy 2025 trade deadline

After such a chaotic trade season for the Kansas City Royals, accounting for all those moves and what the roster looks like after fact can be just as chaotic to follow.

Which new additions are joining the big league squad? Who's on their way to Omaha? Who's off the Royals' 40-man roster?

Let's break down all the transactions in the aftermath of Thursday's trade deadline.

How the Kansas City Royals' roster looks the 2025 trade deadline

Who was added to the Royals active roster (or will be)?

It comes as no secret that most of the Royals trade deadline acquisitions have been or will be activated to the 26-man roster, considering Kansas City appears to be pushing for Wild Card spot down the stretch.

The Royals announced on Friday afternoon ahead of their weekend series north of the border against the Toronto Blue Jays, that their most recent addition in Mike Yastrzemski had been added to the active roster. Given his inclusion as the starting right fielder on Friday, his role - especially while Jac Caglianone is on the IL - seems crystal clear.

Then there's starting arms in Bailey Falter and Ryan Bergert who seem set to join the big league squad, but as Jack Johnson of Locked On Royals pointed out neither need to be activated until their turn in the rotation comes up. So, expect those moves to come down the pipeline in the coming days.

On top of the three additions, the Royals got back a reliable utility bat from the injured list, as Nick Loftin returns after being on the 7-day concussion IL. He'll add a bit of spark to the bench now, with Yastrzemski and Randal Grichuk likely taking over more of the regular corner outfield and DH at-bats that Loftin likely would have seen pre-deadline.

Who's bound for Omaha?

As you can see, only three of the Royals' four deadline day acquisitions were mentioned in the previous section. That's because the Royals opted to send Stephen Kolek down to the minors.

Of all the acquisitions they made ahead of the deadline, Kolek seemed the most poised to head to Omaha, as while he's been respectable this season as a starter with the Padres, his 4.18 ERA is inferior to both Falter and Bergert and the Royals only have two spots to fill in the rotation.

Also on his way to Omaha is MJ Melendez. While he might have looked deserving enough for another chance in the big leagues, he's squandered that opportunity hitting just .077 with a .231 OPS since being recalled on July 23.

What other "room-making" moves did the Royals make?

In a move that wasn't a shock to any and was more a formality, Kris Bubic has unfortunately officially been placed on the 60-day IL, as he's out for the season now with a rotator cuff strain. This frees up a much needed 40-man spot.

Also freeing up a 40-man spot KC's move to designate outfielder Joey Wiemer for assignment. This should come as a shock to no one, as Wiemer seemed as though he was living on borrowed time at this point.

He's looked dreadful at the plate in Triple-A Omaha this season, slashing .182/.291/.312 with a 60 wRC+ in 296 plate appearances across 72 games.

Unlike other names that have been DFA'd in recent days, like Cavan Biggio and Rich Hill, Wiemer does not qualify for a rejection of an outright assignment given his service time and the fact it's his first outright assignment. He'll stick around in Omaha, but at least for Kansas City's sake, they can use that 40-man spot on a more productive contributor.