Royals put an end to veteran's MLB comeback after Monday's embarrassing performance

It was only a week ago that the Kansas City Royals were a part of history. Feel-good vibes surrounded the club following the historic call-up of 45-year-old veteran starter Rich Hill.

How things change in just a week though, as after a decent debut last Tuesday, Monday's extremely lackluster performance against the scuffling Atlanta Braves saw the Royals put an end to Hill's big league comeback.

The Royals announced Tuesday that they'd designated Hill for assignment to make room for the contract selection and promotion of Thomas Hatch.

Royals designate Rich Hill for assignment after Tuesday's poor start

The promotion of Hill was a bold choice by the Royals, but not an overly surprising one given how shorthanded the rotation was after Michael Lorenzen was placed on the IL with an oblique strain during the All-Star break.

Kansas City simply needed a major league capable "warm body" to fill the void in their staff, and given his extensive 20-year career in the big leagues prior to the 2025 season, as well as his months of pitching in the Royals minor league system, he seemed like the easiest choice at the time.

That being said, the move certainly came with it's risks. Beyond being an aging arm in his mid-40s who's fastball topped out in the 80s, Hill's time in the minors hadn't been great. He had his moments, but in the grand scheme of things he didn't scream of a major league ready arm.

In 42.0 innings across nine starts on Triple-A Omaha, the southpaw threw to a 5.36 ERA, 5.99 FIP, 1.62 WHIP and .262 BAA.

He did a lot quell some of those doubts with a relatively decent 5.0 inning outing his first time through the rotation. However, in his second time through the order on Monday, he didn't look sharp in the slightest. In 4.0 innings of work, Hill surrendered four earned runs off three hits and a staggering six walks.

What this means for Hill moving forward remains to be seen. If he ends up clearing waivers he could opt to remain in the Royals system and accept his assignment back to Omaha. He could also opt to use his prior big league service time to elect free agency and attempt a run with another team.

For the Royals, they'll turn to Thomas Hatch to attempt fill the seemingly cavernous gaps in their rotation due to injury.

This isn't Hatch's first time with the Royals this season, as his contract was selected back on June 5 however he didn't manage to get any game action. His last time on a big league mound came with the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 2023.

Hatch has spent the 2025 season in the Strom Chasers rotation, making 18 starts while pitching to the tune of a 4.22 ERA, 4.11 FIP, 1.32 WHIP and .261 BAA.

He provides a fresh arm for team in the immediate future and could very well play a factor in tomorrow's start, which is currently unaccounted for at the moment.

Whether or not he sticks with the team or the Royals opt for another spot-starting option in Omaha remains to be seen, however for the time being the ball is in Hatch's court while the Royals navigate their chaotic pitching situation.