KC Royals continue to stockpile pitching depth by adding former Rookie of the Year

While Kansas City Royals fans might be more focused on the upcoming MLB Draft, who might represent them in the All-Star game or what they might do at the July 31 trade deadline, the team is still making moves between the margins in the meantime.

This time, they continued to follow their common trend of this season of acquiring veteran pitching talent to stockpile in the minor league ranks.

The Royals announced on Thursday that they'd signed veteran right-hander Michael Fulmer to a minor league contract.

We have signed RHP Michael Fulmer to a minor league contract and he will report to Triple-A @OMAStormChasers today. — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) July 3, 2025

The 32-year-old reliever will be reporting to Triple-A Omaha, where he'll join the likes of other seasoned big league veterans like Rich Hill, Stephen Nogosek and John Gant, all of which were also brought in on minor league deals mid-way through this season.

KC Royals add former Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer to bolster pitching depth

After dazzling in his first two seasons with the Detroit Tigers, taking home American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2016 and being named an All-Star in 2017, Fulmer has been chasing that form ever since.

After falling from a sub-4.00 ERA arm in his rookie and sophomore years to a mid-to-high-4.00 ERA arm in 2018, he'd miss all of 2019 due to Tommy John surgery. Then, when he returned in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he was dreadful, posting a 8.78 ERA in 10 starts. This is when Fulmer's career arc would change.

He'd make the switch to the Tigers bullpen in 2021 and in doing so, captured some of that lightning in a bottle he'd had earlier in his career, posting a 2.97 ERA in 69.2 innings of work. He'd then find himself bouncing around the league the next two seasons, making a stops with Tigers, Twins and Cubs, all while remaining a respectable enough relief option.

Fulmer would unfortunately miss his second full season of his career in 2024 after undergoing elbow surgery, but landed with the Red Sox where he'd stay on the full-season injured list in Triple-A Worcester. He'd make his Red Sox debut this year, but after just one appearance where he surrendered three earned runs in 2.2 innings of work, he'd be designated for assignment just days later.

He'd land with the Cubs again for the second time in his career, and made a pair of appearances before being DFA'd again at the end of June, then subsequently electing free agency.

Expectations likely aren't the highest for Fulmer as a Royal, given the relatively high 4.76 ERA, 5.38 FIP and 1.41 WHIP he holds in the majors this season. But he does supply much needed depth.

The organizational injuries and setbacks to the likes of Cole Ragans, Hunter Harvey, Kyle Wright and Alec Marsh have left their pitching depth in rougher shape.

Fulmer will help supply some minor league cover with solid upside, who's capable of throwing in the big leagues if absolutely necessary. And given both the injuries and the fact that baseball is in a season where roster turnover could become chaotic with the trade deadline just weeks away, a team can never have too much depth at a time like this.