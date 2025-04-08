KC Royals fans are already clamoring for Jac Caglianone’s call up to Kauffman

Since the day that Jac Caglianone was drafted by the Kansas City Royals, there’s been an expectation that he wouldn’t be long for the minor leagues. It’s possible that most people knew he would get more seasoning than a week’s worth of games. Nevertheless, a hot start to his first year in Double-A.

After hitting .355 with 75 home runs for the Florida Gators, the excitement around Caglianone was immediately high. There’s even one former MLB exec in Jim Bowden who thinks that the slugger will be up in Kansas City by Memorial Day weekend.

When Caglianone was invited to spring training and he proceeded to perform well there, the clamoring for him to come up quick started in earnest. And when he was sent down and began blasting balls literally out of the park, the voices calling for the first baseman to be called up to the majors in short order only grew louder.

Kansas City Royals fans want to see Jac Caglianone at Kauffman sooner rather than later

In their defense, it’s hard not to be impressed by his start to the season. Even ignoring that his first Double-A homer flew out of the ballpark, he’s putting together plenty of big hits.

In his first three games with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the slugger is hitting .385 with that homer, a double, and seven RBI. He’s also walked twice and currently boasts a .412 on-base percentage.

While it's very, very early and there's no chance Caglianone is getting the call anytime soon, that's not stopping fans from making it very clear what they want.

Day seven of asking the @Royals to send MJ Melendez to the minors & call up Jac Caglianone — Demon Worthy (@demon_worthy) April 7, 2025

Some fans are "late" to the party, but they're joining the part just the same.

On the flipside, there are some fans who understand that it's way too early to really make the call for Jac Caglianone on April 7.

I love Jac Caglianone, but people who think he's going to be called up to the big leagues soon are delusional.



The man is going to rock it when he's ready, but the process of College - A - AA - AAA - MLB is for a reason. If you think he's good now, imagine how good he WILL be. — Landon Riley (@Landon_Ri) April 7, 2025

The slugger is still in the very early stages of his professional career. It's going extraordinarily well so far, Royals fans need to be patient. It has to be considered a win if he comes up at all this season. And rushing him isn't going to do anyone any good.