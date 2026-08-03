Royals getting up-close lesson from Blue Jays with trade deadline strategy to prep for 2027

The Kansas City Royals have made their intentions clear at this year's trade deadline. They only want to part with expiring contracts, with controllable major league talent deemed too necessary to them if they want to compete again in 2027. This obviously limits what they can do, but it doesn't mean they need to sit idly by and watch the action happen around them. And too their credit, they haven't so far, sending Lane Thomas to the Braves for a pair of arms to add to their dwindling pitching depth.

While their remaining expiring contracts don't inspire as much hope for an impactful return, considering they'll be free agents in a matter of months, any return prepares them better for the future than letting them walk. And there's always prospects too they can offer to teams to sweeten their overall haul before the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET. And the Royals are now seeing first-hand from the Blue Jays over the past 24 hours how this approach can be executed.

At 52-60 this season, it wasn't surprising to see Toronto trade Kevin Gausman away, sending him to the Chicago Cubs for a pair of prospects. Despite his importance the franchise, Gausman was set to hit the free agent market at the end of the season. However, given the fact they're only a year removed from being in a thrilling World Series Game 7, a full scale rebuild seemed a bit foolish, given how much injury turmoil they've gone through - something the Royals have been no stranger too this season.

So when, the Blue Jays went out an acquired a coveted controllable starting arm in José Soriano from the Angels on Monday for a prospect haul, it demonstrated their acceptance of this year being potentially lost, but not next year and beyond. And that seems to be the same focus the Royals entered this deadline with, hoping to get back to the postseason heights they achieved two seasons ago again in 2027.

Royals could've put together prospect package to get José Soriano from Angels

Whether the Royals want to go all-out in dealing prospects remains to be seen, but they have already tipped their hand in showing willingness to part with future talent to obtain current controllable big league talent after acquiring Nate Pearson from the Astros a few weeks ago for a promising-looking young Low-A arm in Max Martin.

The Royals enter this trade deadline with a clear need for starting pitching. Cole Ragans is out until mid-2027, Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo will be a year further into their late 30s and Kris Bubic will likely be a free agent. Then there's inconsitent young arms like Noah Cameron and Luinder Avila that have had their highs, but haven't exactly instilled total confidence to be a key member to a postseason contending rotation.

Now, the Blue Jays did give up a haul for Soriano and his two-and-half years of remaining team control, headlined by parting ways MLB Pipeline's 43rd overall prospect and their No. 2 prospect in shortstop Arjun Nimmala. The Royals don't necessarily have that type of show-stopper to offer, but with four current Top 100 prospects in the eyes of Pipeline's ranking and a recent Pipeline Top 100 who's still viewed that way in other rankings in Blake Mitchell.

The other two prospects the Jays sent to the Angels were not Top 30 names showing plenty of promise in 2026. Eddie Micheletti Jr. has looked strong in Double-A with a 111 wRC+ and .800 OPS. And Angel Rivero may only be in the complex, but is throwing to a 2.36 ERA and 11.14 K/9 in the Complex as a 19-year-old. Alongside a current Top 100 name or Mitchell, the Royals could've packaged other lower level prospects like this deal to get a deal across the line for an arm to bolster their ailing starting staff.

Soriano seems like a loss, but there are other arms the Royals could go out and get to help them for the competitive future. The only thing left is to see whether J.J. Picollo an Co. will pony up to get them.