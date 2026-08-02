Royals amazingly find way to tack on outcasted southpaw in Lane Thomas trade with Braves

One of the top names rumored to be traded by the Kansas City Royals entering the height of the trade deadline period was outfielder Lane Thomas. The veteran had been having a nice bounce back with the Royals on his one-year deal, posting a 101 wRC+, his highest since his career-year in 2023. This was obviously more than enough to attract the Atlanta Braves to the right-handed platoon specialist as they acquired him from Kansas City on Saturday night, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

However, what came as major shock was the fact that he wasn't the only name headed to the Braves in this trade. Alongside Thomas, the Royals are also reportedly sending the previously DFA'd left-hander Bailey Falter to them as well.

In return, the Royals are receiving a pair of pitching prospects from the Braves in right-hander Lucas Braun, eighth overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, as well as southpaw Carter Holton, as reported first by FanSided's Robert Murray.

Sources: The Braves are sending Carter Holton and Lucas Braun to the Royals in the Lane Thomas and Bailey Falter trade. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 2, 2026

Thomas makes a ton of sense for this Braves team. While their outfield overall has been strong, left field has been a need for them this season, with just a combined .646 OPS at the position. And against left-handed pitching, they could certainly do better with just a .705 OPS there this year. With the ability to play all across the outfield and as a career .288 hitter with an .850 OPS and a 133 wRC+ against left-handed pitching, Thomas kills two birds with one stone.

Falter on the other hand is a shock. After being DFA'd and going out somewhat kicking and screaming following a historically bad spot start at the end of May, Falter was sporting a 13.97 ERA in four major league outings this season after posting an 11.25 ERA in as many outings the year prior after joining Kansas City at last year's deadline.

Now, in 17 appearances and seven starts in Triple-A Falter had managed a good-looking 3.35 ERA, but a 1.49 ERA and 10.6% walk rate in Omaha still proves there's red flags still there, at least in terms of control. This makes it surprising that a contender like the Braves would take a chance on him - even with their injury issues to the starting staff.

Royals got plenty of pitching upside in Braves return for Lane Thomas and Bailey Falter

The Royals went into the deadline looking for major league or near-major league ready talent that could help them compete in 2027 and beyond. Starting pitching was one of those clear areas of need, as their rotation and it's depth has been ravished by major injuries and age will surely catch up to some of their more veteran arms in the next few seasons.

Lucas Braun, could be an arm to target for a rotation spot this season. The soon-to-be 25-year-old righty has tossed to a 3.53 ERA and 3.77 FIP between Double-A Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett. With Cole Ragans, Kris Bubic, Stephen Kolek, Ryan Bergert and Ben Kudrna on the shelf, the Royals have been begging for impact like this in Triple-A Omaha.

And while Holton hasn't graced the upper minors with his presence yet, he's still a more mature aged arm as a 23-year-old former Vanderbilt product. In 41.2 innings in Low-A Augusta this season, the lefty has performed decently well too, posting a 4.32 ERA and respectable 23.2% K-rate.

For an expiring contract like Thomas and an outcast like Falter on a $3.6 million contract this season who never latched on with the Royals, they not only got solid value in this trade, but got what they went out to find on the market.