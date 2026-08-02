Royals fans reminded of frustrating trade deadline reality with Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo

The Kansas City Royals have already been active ahead of the trade deadline, which certainly wasn't a surprise. They'd made it pretty clear that they would look to be moving names like Lane Thomas before Aug. 3. What they also seemed to make clear was that those would be the only names on the move, with controllable assets being coveted for a competitive run in 2027.

And on Sunday in his weekly notebook, USA Today's Bob Nightengale offered a reminder of this frustrating reality for Royals fans. There's no denying that veteran starting arms like Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo could carry a lot of value on the trade market with how many contenders are seeking rotation help. However, J.J. Picollo and Co. appear to be holding firm on the front office's stance that these two are not for sale.

"The Kansas City Royals have received a ton of interest in starters Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, but they rebuffed all offers, believing they need them to compete next year," Nightengale wrote.

With a rotation baring as any question marks as the Royals, in theory it's understandable to see why they are so reluctant on moving off of this duo. Ace Cole Ragans is out until mid-2027 at least, Noah Cameron has been up-and-down all season, Kris Bubic is likely set to walk in free agency this winter and depth arms like Stephen Kolek, Ryan Bergert and Ben Kudrna have all been on the 60-day IL this season.

And these aren't just any two pitchers we're talking about here. Wacha was an All-Star this year and Lugo is only two seasons removed from being an AL Cy Young runner-up to the now Dodgers hurler Tarik Skubal. However, with both being on the wrong side of 35, it only seems logical that Father Time will catch up with them sooner rather than later - perhaps even while they're under contract for the Royals in 2027.

It makes sense for Kansas City to trade them while there value is likely as high as it will ever be, which only makes it more frustrating that they refuse to even entertain offers when this reality is staring them square in the face.

If not Michael Wacha or Seth Lugo, who else can the Royals trade at the deadline?

The Royals need game-changing impact if they want to overcome a season where they currently sit 20 games below .500. The fact of the matter is, that's just not going to come with trading rental assets. As well as they may've done to address their starting pitching depth in the Lane Thomas trade with the Braves on Saturday, the fact remains it was just depth pieces they acquired.

But that's besides the point. If it truly is just rental contracts they are willing to move off of before Monday afternoon, then there's still a few more names that could be on their way out before trades come to a screeching halt on Monday.

John Schreiber seems like the most likely name to move, with ESPN's Jeff Passan reporting this past Thursday that they will seek a new landing spot for him. On top of that, there's Schreiber's fellow bullpen mate in Matt Strahm that could be a change of scenery candidate and former All-Star outfielder Starling Marte could follow Thomas out the door.

Apart from that though, everyone else seems to have some degree of control that the Royals reportedly covet, so it seems unlikely a blockbuster trade is in their future.