Royals get best possible outcome with mediocre White Sox return in Luis Robert trade

After a week filled with stunning free agent signings and even a seemingly impossible trade, the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox pulled off a blockbuster to keep the Hot Stove boiling, as Luis Robert Jr. is headed for Queens.

With the Royals' need for outfielders there was always going to be speculation on the former top prospect in Robert landing in Kansas City.

However, given his back-to-back poor seasons in Chicago in 2024 and 2025 - where he posted matching below average 84 wRC+ total in both years - many in the Royals sphere thought that this was a trade worth steering clear of.

So, when the trade was made official, not only did it mean Kansas City didn't succumb to the temptation that Robert's past brought, but they also saw a favorable return that doesn't initially appear to pose as much of a threat to their long-term contending ambitions.

Underwhelming White Sox return for Luis Robert Jr. is best possible outcome for Royals

The official return for Robert from the Mets was former prized prospect utility man Luisangel Acuña and newly drafted right-handed pitcher Truman Pauley.

A few years ago, after being a key piece in the Mets' return for Max Scherzer from the Rangers, the thought of Acuña would have constituted quite the exciting return.

Now, however, after disappointingly following up his 2024 debut cameo in 2024, where he slashed .308/.325/.641 with a 166 wRC+, with a measly .234/.293/.274 and 65 wRC+ season last year, there's reason to doubt just how strong Acuña is.

And thanks to the presence of Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery and Miguel Vargas in the infield, the only way that Acuña seems to have a feasible path to regular playing time in Chicago appears to be in center field, a position that he has limited experience in.

Then there's Pauley, who like any prospect could potentially turn out to be something, but also like any prospect, could potentially just be another name in the system.

And given the Harvard grad's limited run in professional baseball in 2025 - 4.1 innings in the Mets' Low-A ranks - as well as the fact he was a 12th round pick, he definitely fits into the category of wild card or flier.

Considering the tear Robert went on between 2021 and 2023 - with wRC+ total as high as 155 and no lower than 111 - and how he was projected to terrorize the AL Central for years, the fact that White Sox seemingly had to settle just to shed payroll and make him and his contract go away has to feel sweet for rivals like the Royals.

A once key piece to the White Sox future left for arguably pennies on the dollar of the big league potential he's shown. And thankfully for the Royals, this trade may not impact the White Sox's rebuild whatsoever.