Royals' quest for AL Central supremacy facing unexpected wrinkles from unlikely rival

The Kansas City Royals have certainly been the most active of the AL Central teams this offseason, having addressed multiple major areas of need already and still could potentially in the market to double down and do even more.

This comes off the heels of a disappointing year where they took a step back and missed the postseason after the miraculous run to the ALDS in 2024.

The Royals certainly have the exciting pieces for the 2026 season and the hope will certainly be that they can make it back to October and prove 2025 was merely a blip in the radar within their contention window.

However, the path to do so won't be easy. Royals fans know by now that the reigning division champions in the Cleveland Guardians and the Tarik Skubal-led Detroit Tigers will pose an obstacle for their competitive hopes. Then, there's the rebuilding Twins who may not be the team they once were, but could still play spoiler on any given night with names like Byron Buxton, Royce Lewis and, if they don't trade them, starters Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez.

This left the perennially rebuilidng Chicago White Sox as the only team not posing any real obstacle to the Royals in 2026. However, the Sox have had themselves a busy week, making a couple of free agent splashes that in their own unique way could add some wrinkles to the Royals quest to top the Central for the first time since 2015.

On Sunday, they signed Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami to a two-year contract and then on Tuesday, they inked a reliever who could've potentially been a decent bullpen target for Kansas City in Sean Newcomb.

White Sox's recent free agent activity could cause hiccups for the Royals in 2026

Last season the White Sox were a team that more often than not were one that Royals fans could pencil in as win, Kansas City held a 10-3 record against them.

The White Sox struggles in last season were largely from being filled with inexperienced talent, but with another season under their belts, it's not a stretch to think that they're on track to continue improving in 2026.

But Chicago seems to not be leaving things to chance after their pair of notable pre-Christmas signings, both of which could have ramifications on the Royals competitive chances.

Now, the Royals didn't appear to be in the running for Murakami, nor did they need to be considering how strong they look in the corner infield with Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino.

However, with young promising names like Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel and Chase Meidroth set to build on relatively productive rookie campaigns, this lineup was already naturally poised for improvement. So, adding a name like Murakami only stands to lengthen the order even further.

For many talented NPB names that have made the switch to play stateside, there's often a bit of learning curve to the MLB game. This could still be the case with the power-hitting Murakami.

However, 22 HR in 56 games this season while being a perennial 30+ HR hitter in four of the five seasons prior bodes well for at least some degree of MLB success that could easily cause opposing pitching staffs some headaches.

Then there's Newcomb, who in the grand scheme of the offseason (especially next to a coveted asset like Murakami) may not be a huge get for Chicago, but he's a pesky one for the Royals.

After dealing for Matt Strahm, the Royals certainly addressed their need for higher leverage left-handed relief help. However, with only Daniel Lynch IV and Bailey Falter in the mix to occupy southpaw roles in the bullpen before that trade, it wouldn't hurt Kansas City to add more to that area.

This meant that a complementary lefty like a Newcomb could've have been a good option. Not only was he coming off a 2.73 ERA season with a .226/.308/.321 slash line against lefties in particular, his ability to eat innings as a former starter would have certainly been a useful piece of versatility for the Royals.

Instead, they'll need to look elsewhere if they still wish to address that need further, which isn't the worst thing in the world, but it's just a bit of a shame to see a division rival land arm that could've been a great fit.

At the end of the day, these deals likely won't shift who takes the season series between these two in 2026, as the Royals still look far superior on paper.

However, perhaps it won't look as lopsided as their 10-3 thrashing over them last year. And in such a tightly contested division, every game counts and the White Sox may've just found a way to potentially sneak in an extra win or two against the Royals this time around.