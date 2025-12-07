Royals must resist temptation to pursue trade for this rival outfield option

No matter how often they resurface without finding fruition, some baseball rumors are destined to live on regardless of how much sense they didn't, and don't, make. Such is the case with the continuing rumblings that White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. ought to be headed for the Kansas City Royals — prominent for at least two baseball winters and a pair of trade deadline periods, they've never proven true.

And they're bubbling back up again, which seems to fly in the face of two difficult-to-ignore facts: the Sox have picked up Robert's expensive $20 million club option for 2026, and Chicago general manager (and former Royals infielder Chris Getz) insists Robert remains a big part of his club's plans for next season.

But the notion that Robert would be a good trade fit for the Royals persists, and recently found renewed life in a pre-Winter Meetings ESPN piece citing the centerfielder as someone who can give the Royals a valuable upgrade.

Acquiring Robert, however, is not a move KC general manager J.J. Picollo needs to pursue.

The Royals shouldn't be looking at Luis Robert Jr.

To be clear, Robert has something Kansas City needs — power from an outfielder. That as a group the Royals' outfielders are offensively challenged and worthy of their share of blame for the club's failure to reach the 2025 playoffs is certainly true; so, too, is that Robert might help if cloaked in a Royals uniform.

Just consider some key Robert numbers. The 38 homers he slammed in 2023, when he won a Silver Slugger and earned an All-Star berth, are more than any Royal — much less any outfielder — has hit since Salvador Perez tied Jorge Soler's club record with 48 in his spectacular 2021 season.

The 14 home runs Robert clubbed in 2024, and again in 2025, were more than any Kansas City outfielder managed in those years. His 53 RBI this season were more than any Royals who played primarily in the outfield; Kyle Isbel came closest to Robert with 33.

And Robert wouldn't come to the Royals short on speed. He stole 33 bases this season, good for fifth in the American League, and 23 in 2024. And he has 90th percentile sprint speed.

Defensively, his career 19 DRS and 31 OAA are commendable. (By comparison, current KC center fielder Kyle Isbel's are better at 28 and 34).

But with upside usually comes downside, and Robert is no exception. He followed his fine 2023 season with lines of .224/.278/.379 in 2024 and .223/.297/.364 in 2025. He can't brag about the 84 wRC+ he put up in 2024 and matched this year.

Nor can Robert's injury history be ignored. He's been nagged by right flexor issues (2021 and 2024), blurred vision and a sprained wrist (2022), an MCL sprain (2023), and a pair of hamstring strains (2025).

Then there's the money. Trading for Robert nets the Royals a potentially hefty outfield bat, which they need, but also Robert's $20 million salary, which they could try to convince the White Sox to share. But Getz, who needs every penny he can find to help finance the improvement his club so desperately needs, may not be willing to pay any of a departing player's compensation.

Add to that financial equation the additional $20 million it would cost Kansas City to pick up the 2027 club option on Robert's contract, and bringing him into the Royal fold might not seem so attractive, especially considering the offensive downturns he's suffered over the two most recent seasons. Picollo and principal owner John Sherman would be wise to devote such present and future financial commitments elsewhere.

Bottom line? The Royals could use Robert, but don't need him. He's become uncertain at the plate, and could prove too great a financial risk to take.