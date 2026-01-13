Nolan Arenado trade further solidifies advantage Royals have over rival Cardinals

The MLB Hot Stove has come alive in recent days. After Alex Bregman and the Cubs broke the league's major free agent standstill that had been in place since seemingly the Winter Meetings, the trade market saw a similar spark on Tuesday.

After a report from Katie Woo of The Athletic that the Arizona Diamondbacks were nearing a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals for Nolan Arenado, ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed the deal moments later and the return and inner workings of the deal were nothing short of shocking.

As per an official team announcement from the Kansas City Royals' in-state rivals in St. Louis, the Cardinals will receive pitching prospect and 2025 eighth-round pick Jack Martinez in exchange for Nolan Arenado and cash considerations, which was later revealed would be $31 million to help minimize Arizona's financial commitment to Arenado and the $42 million remaining in his contract, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

We have completed the following trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks: pic.twitter.com/rxvtxmiyaF — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 13, 2026

What does this have to do with the Royals, other than the fact it involved their I-70 rivals? Nothing directly.

However, what it did help further demonstrate was the clear-cut advantage and frankly polar-opposite situation that the Royals have over St. Louis when it comes to their third base situation.

Royals third base situation looks night-and-day compared to rival Cardinals after Nolan Arenado trade

The fact the Cardinals traded Arenado is not a shocking in the slightest considering they've been trying to shop him for multiple offseasons now.

What also isn't shocking is the fact they had to get creative and maybe accept some undesired conditions in order to cut ties with his poorly-aging contract.

However, the fact that all they have to show for their former MVP is a 2025 middle-round draftee who, no disrespect to Martinez, has yet make a professional appearance since being selected.

And while the Cardinals are literally paying big money for their former All-Star third baseman to play against them, the Royals are doing the polar opposite at the hot corner with Maikel Garcia.

Fresh off a career year where a 121 wRC+ showing at the plate and Gold Glove defense resulting in a 5.6 fWAR and late ballot AL MVP votes, the Royals rewarded him with a five-year, $57.5 million extension this winter.

Now, the Cardinals probably feel they're on their way to an exciting new era of baseball led with a youthful infield core led by Masyn Winn and top prospect JJ Wetherholt.

That being said, for the time being it's clear as day to see that their Missouri rivals in Kansas City are in a much better spot at third base in 2026.