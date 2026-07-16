Questionable Royals draft strategy impacted farm system more than some might want to admit

The Kansas City Royals executed an unexpected drat strategy this past weekend. While taking the under slot approach for a more well-rounded draft from rounds 1 to 20 was always in the cards, just how far they leaned into it was where the shock came. Of all the names that were mentioned for the Royals at pick No. 6, seemingly few suspected them to reach as far they did for MLB Pipeline's 30th overall draft prospect in Zion Rose.

However, even if the rest of their draft didn't necessarily fit the obvious profile of one that took advantage of this under slot strategy, this draft had more of an impact on the top-end of their struggling system than some might give it credit for. According to ESPN's latest Top 10 prospect rankings for the Royals, they added three names into the upper portion of their farm according to Kiley McDaniel; Zion Rose at No. 7, Taylor Rabe at No.8 and Jack Slightom at No. 10.

Now, perhaps this is more of a testament to how rough their farm system, as Bleacher Report just ranked their system 25th in baseball this week. And the fact that their highest new addition in Rose only peaked at No. 7 isn't necessarily awe-inspiring. However, three prospects added to the Top 10 is three prospects added to the Top 10. It may not look the best in comparison to other teams, but that doesn't scream doom and gloom like some fans might've felt after the dust settled on Sunday.

Royals new trio of Top 10 prospects adds much needed variety to their farm system

Before the draft, the Royals system was one that was best defined by their youthfulness, specifically their teenaged sensations in Kendry Chourio, David Shields, Josh Hammond, Angeibel Gomez and Sean Gamble. This meant much of the Royals' most impactful prospects were still likely years away from sniffing a big league promotion.

This is where Rose and Rabe come in. Rose might have been a reach but he's a well-rounded college bat with a knack for hitting for average, some pop and good plate discipline along with strong speed that happens to occupy one of their traditionally weaker positions at the major league level in the outfield.



Rabe is an electrifying arm that can touch triple digits with "one of the best fastballs...in college baseball", according to some scouts. He balances that out with a great secondary combination in his cutter and slider and a strong knack for the strike zone. Perhaps he's a quick riser for their ailing rotation like Justin Lamkin.

But then there's Slightom, who as a Day 1 high school arm could be the beneficiary of the Royals under slot strategy to pry him away from a commitment to Cincinnati. The 18-year-old's fastball can touch the mid-to-high 90s on it's best day with a good changeup as his most promising secondary offering. Given how strong the Royals have done with teenaged arms like Chourio and Shields in recent years, perhaps Slightom is the next name to fuel the next generation of arms.

Did they have the highest profile draft in baseball? No.

However, farm systems are about balance, and their top-end got even more balanced with the addition of these three names. They may be better set up for the initial competitive years between now and 2030 with Rose and Rabe, while the era beyond the guaranteed one with Witt and Garcia may be better served as well now with Slightom entering the fold.