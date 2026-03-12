Royals farm system currently defined by intriguing wave of teenaged prospects

I still argue that my most carefree time of Kansas City Royals fandom came when the big-league club had nothing to play for by the end of May. It is an effect akin to Stockholm syndrome, where the pain of losing seasons for most of my childhood had me almost used to it.

Those were the seasons of the one mandatory All-Star representative, the last-place divisional finishes, and other teams plucking what little talent those squads had at the trade deadline in hopes the return would be enough to change a rudderless franchise.

For so long, Royals fandom was the thrill of Opening Day, the hope that the boys in blue could turn things around, and then the acceptance that they could not.

Then, around mid-August, the intrigue would rise again when it came to which players could make their big-league debuts after rosters expanded. So many Royals prospects, for better or worse, made September callups a time to watch Royals baseball again with the future on the line.

Thankfully, the past two seasons have seen the Royals actually having something to play for near season’s end. Catcher Carter Jensen’s callup was notable, but most of Kansas City’s prospect promotions now come when the team needs them and when they are ready, rather than just to catch fans’ attention during football season.

The current Royals crop of prospects will not be making that kind of debut for quite a while.

Jensen is the consensus top prospect in Kansas City, and he should shed that prospect label before season’s end. The fact is the Royals’ top-tier talent in the pipeline is not waiting in Triple-A or even Double-A. Most of it is years away from the big leagues.

In fact, a lot of it is still in its teens.

Royals' current farm system is chalked full of exciting teenaged prospect projects

Catcher Blake Mitchell still features as a top-five prospect in the Royals system, but the 2023 first-rounder has plenty to prove this coming season.

According to MLB Pipeline’s rankings, Kansas City’s third- through seventh-best prospects are all teenagers, including 17-year-old outfielder Angeibel Gomez. In total, 10 of Kansas City’s top 30 prospects are 19 years old or younger heading into the 2026 season.

That is a byproduct of both the club’s increased investment in the international free agent market and the basic nature of prospect pipelines. Some players are simply much closer than others.

Pitchers Kendry Chourio and David Shields have made quite the name for themselves over the last calendar year. Chourio went from an unknown in the 2025 international free agent class to starting postseason games for Low-A Columbia, following an aggressive promotion pattern from the Royals.

His control and command are extremely polished for his age and experience, which is evident in the five walks he issued across 51.1 innings last season.

Royals right-hander Kendry Chourio threw live BP, with his fastball sitting 96-97 mph. As a 17-year-old, Chourio blitzed through the DSL, ACL and pitched a playoff game at Low-A. pic.twitter.com/7UFLqhVBkx — Jesús Cano (@Jesus_Cano88) February 24, 2026

His rotation mate in Shields should not be overshadowed, though. The southpaw earned Carolina League Pitcher of the Year honors after posting a 2.01 ERA across 18 starts. His command was also on point, while his secondaries helped him strike out 81 batters in 71.2 innings against only 15 walks.

Shields reportedly did all of that while dealing with a tweaked hamstring, so imagining what he can do with a fully healthy season is enticing. Plus, he is already showing out on the backfields for Kansas City.

Paul Splittorff 2025 Royals Pitcher of the Year David Shields ends his second frame with a K. #RaisingRoyals👑 pic.twitter.com/Wc47tAxb1s — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) March 7, 2026

Then that teenage core gets even deeper after Kansas City started its draft with two prep position players in the top 30 picks.

Sean Gamble is one of those players, currently listed as an outfielder but with the ability to stay on the dirt, whom Kansas City drafted 23rd overall last summer. The Iowa native is as toolsy as prospects come, with present hit and run tools while the power is easy to project.

Gamble is an example of Kansas City valuing projectability and athleticism over showcase production or polished present tools, which is exactly what the draft should be about in this range. Gamble still has not made his professional debut, but MLB Pipeline is already projecting a full season at Low-A Columbia for the teenager.

Update today from the Arizona bridge league:



Sean Gamble smokes a two-run triple down the line. #RaisingRoyals👑



🎥 Troy Collins pic.twitter.com/CesJHp3NZ1 — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) August 22, 2025

Infielder Josh Hammond followed Gamble at 28th overall in last summer’s draft and fit the mold yet again of an uber-athletic prepster.

Hammond already has present power, though the hit tool naturally lags behind right now. He was once a two-way player, and the arm strength he showed as a pitcher should translate well to the left side of the infield. Hammond will probably outgrow shortstop, but a move to third base would not be the worst thing for him on a Royals club that lacks any high-profile prospects at the hot corner.

Baseball America named Hammond the Royals’ best infield defender and best infield arm, but it is his powerful swing that will capture imaginations.

Josh Hammond’s home run swing yesterday from Camelback Ranch. #RaisingRoyals👑 pic.twitter.com/2mEqS88Av2 — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) August 1, 2025

All this is to say Royals fans are going to have to play a waiting game to see the organization’s best prospects in MLB action.

Plenty of teams can point to a prominent prospect waiting in the wings or knocking on the big-league door, but that is not really the case in Kansas City.

Pitchers like Luinder Avila and Ben Kudrna are the closest prospects to The Show, but neither is in quite the same impact tier as the aforementioned names. At least not right now.