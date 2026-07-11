Royals selecting electrifying college fireballer in MLB Draft is exactly what system needs

The Kansas City Royals gave fans a shock at pick No. 6 when they reached heavily for Louisville outfielder Zion Rose. However, while they may've been scratching their heads in the first round, there's no denying that the Royals draft room had some heat cooking for their second selection at pick No. 30.

It may not appear to be the over slot selection some might've predicted, but there's no denying that their selection of Ole Miss right-handed pitcher Taylor Rabe in the Competitive Balance Round A accomplished a lot needs for this somewhat ailing Royals farm system.

With the 30th pick of the 2026 MLB Draft, we have selected Taylor Rabe from Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/C56J99yNhF — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 11, 2026

The four-year junior rebounded admirably after suffering Tommy John and redshirting the 2024 season. In 76.0 innings of work this past season at Mississippi, Rabe was a strikeout machine, fanning 105 hitters to the tune of a incredible 12.43 K/9.

And his glistening tools were the reason for that. MLB Pipeline graded his fastball as his best pitch and something to behold really at a 65-grade. They claim he has one of the best fastballs in the collegiate ranks, which when you touch triple digits, average out at 96mph and generate plenty of swings an misses, that's easy to say.

On top of that, they claim he's one of the best-strike throwers in the collegiate ranks, as represented by his 60-grade control. And it's not just his fastball, as he has a great combination of complementary offerings as well in his arsenal.

"Both his upper-80s cutter and mid-80s slider have improved over the course of the season, and they were untouchable when he struck out 13 in six shutout innings in a Southeastern Conference tournament start against Alabama," Pipeline's scouting team wrote.

Taylor Rabe could be the fast-riser this Royals system so desperately needs

There's no denying the Royals have a real issue when it comes starting pitching this season. Nearly half of their Opening Day starting staff is on the shelf right now in Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic, with the latter set to hit free agency after this season. Then, veterans Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo will be 35 and 37 come Opening Day 2026 - if they're still in a Royals uniform by then.

While it's somewhat taboo to draft for major league need, with injuries ravishing their depth too, such as Ben Kudrna and Ryan Bergert, and their best prospect arms trending more towards the younger side of things such as teenaged sensations Kendry Chourio and David Shields, there's not a ton of hope for their pitching staff moving into their competitive years in 2027 and beyond.

This is where Rabe could play the role of a fast-riser like they're seeing in 2025 draftee Justin Lamkin right now. With such a strong arsenal, excellent control and an easily repeated delivery, Rabe could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Royals prospect expert Preston Farr compared him to the likes of former KC first-rounder Brady Singer and tabbed him as a potential 2028 MLB rotation member. And then Jaylon Thompson alluded to the fact that the Royals have struggled with the swing and miss, which is something Rabe would certainly address should he move through the system quickly and join their staff in their competitive window.

It's important not to get ahead of ourselves here as Rabe has still yet to throw a professional pitch. However, the Royals system was lacking some higher profile and older college arms and Rabe helps provide that balance. The fact he could have a high floor and ceiling is just an added bonus.