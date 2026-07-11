Royals' risky 2026 MLB Draft shocker at No. 6 overall comes with a late-round benefit

Leading up to the first-round of the MLB Draft, the Kansas City Royals could've truly gone any which way with their draft lottery luck at pick No. 6. One avenue for their selection was to embrace the fact they had two picks in the Top 30 and three within the Top 60 and take the under slot route in the first round. That appears to be the route they took, however J.J. Picollo and the Royals brain trust may've taken it to a whole new level.

With plenty of college arms and bats on the board, the Royals looked quite a ways down many draft projection boards and selected Louisville outfielder Zion Rose at pick No. 6. Ranked as MLB Pipeline's 30th overall prospect, this seemed to be a name that the Royals may've been able to grab with their 30th overall selection, but instead didn't leave it up to chance at picked him within the Top 10.

Now, while the official signing bonus has yet to be revealed, with such a shocking selection comes one potential positive, Rose likely warrants a bonus well under the $7.75 million value the sixth pick was projected to warrant. That means with picks later on, primarily the 30th and 56th selections, the Royals could look to grab some names that would warrant over slot bonuses.

This could lean into a strength of their system, which Keith Law of The Athletic alluded to in a mock draft earlier this week. This is that their Scouting Director Brian Bridges has been great when it comes to finding high school talents, so perhaps some higher profile prep names falling down the draft board could be more in play for the Royals after selecting Rose.

While certainly shocking, there's a lot Royals fans should like about Zion Rose

With names more commonly associated with the Royals leading up to the draft still on the board, such as Jacob Lombard, Eric Booth Jr. and Drew Burress, it's easy to see a reach for Rose as disappointing.

That being said, Rose isn't a nobody and is certainly a name worthy of first round consideration. In 36 games in his junior year at Lousiville, the 21-year-old thrived, slashing .417/.491/.646 with six homers, 47 RBI and a 147 wRC+. He demonstrated plenty of plate discipline with an 11.0% walk rate to just an 8.7% K-rate and his speed was noteworthy as well with 24 swipes for the ACC mainstay.

This led to some pretty favorable grades on his hit, power and run tools, with MLB Pipeline tabbing him as 55-grade in all three. The one weaker spot of his is his defense, as Rose converted to the outfield from catching at the college level. However, his maturity and work-ethic is reportedly very strong.

Dani Wexelman of Sirius XM described Rose as a "family man, a Chicago kid, and a leader". She also said that his journey from transitioning from catcher to the outfield was humbling but helped develop his leadership skills.

He told me he got to Louisville and thought he knew what he was doing, had a lot of maturing and growing up to do which is why he came to school.



His mom raised three boys-- their family is very close-- and mom was always on their tail, never sugarcoating anything. — Dani Wexelman (@DaniWex) July 11, 2026

"He told me he got to Louisville and thought he knew what he was doing, had a lot of maturing and growing up to do which is why he came to school," Wexelman wrote.

There's no teaching maturity and leadership and it appears the Royals have just that in Rose. MLB Pipeline’s scouting report says Rose "has the intensity and work ethic to get the most out of his talents".

He may not have been the best name on the board, but the Royals got a skilled and mature outfield bat that certainly adds diversity to their system while likely giving them financial freedom later on in the compensatory and second rounds. Despite the initial shock, this makeup doesn't seem all that bad.