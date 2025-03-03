Predicting KC Royals Spring Breakout roster ahead of reveal

For years, the Kansas City Royals' farm system was the one thing keeping hope alive. Whether it was the post-2015 World Series decline or the late 2010s rebuild, Royals fans clung to the promise of prospects to soften the sting of big-league losses. A losing club's hope once lay in Sunday afternoons or in September call-ups, when the newest promoted prospect could be the franchise's savior — until he wasn't.

Regardless of where the MLB season takes teams, the league continues to push more eyes toward minor-league baseball. Whether it’s through quirky team branding, local ties, or simply affordable entertainment, the goal remains the same: make the on-field product more visible and engaging. One of MLB’s newest initiatives is the Spring Breakout, an event that brings together each team’s top prospects for a one-off exhibition game at big-league spring training sites.

Last year’s event was a huge success, with several prospects eventually making major-league debuts or even breaking out as top-tier talents. While the Royals didn’t have the same immediate pipeline to the majors from the 2024 game, that could change in 2025 or 2026. The farm system isn’t elite, but it’s in a much better place than it was just a few years ago.

So, with Kansas City set to face the Arizona Diamondbacks prospects on March 14, who will represent the Royals this year?

KC Royals position players

Jac Caglianone

Carter Jensen

Gavin Cross

Ramon Ramierez

Javier Vaz

Carson Roccaforte

Austin Charles

Daniel Vazquez

Hyungchan Um

Spencer Nivens

Brennon McNair

Peyton Wilson

Tyler Tolbert

Top prospect: Caglianone

There’s no question who the Royals' top position player prospect is heading into 2025. Caglianone, the 2024 first-round pick, has already turned heads this spring with his raw power and smooth left-handed swing. Now focusing solely on hitting after his two-way days at Florida, Caglianone could be on the fast track to the big leagues. While it remains to be seen if the Royals will experiment with him in the outfield, his elite bat will be the carrying tool. Expect him to put on a show alongside other bat-first prospects like Jensen, Nivens, and McNair.

Player who could debut in 2025: Vaz

Vaz isn’t a power bat, but his offensive profile makes him a likely MLB contributor sooner rather than later. The Vanderbilt product spent all of 2024 in Double-A Northwest Arkansas, slashing .263/.376/.379 with 73 walks to just 60 strikeouts. His bat-to-ball skills are elite, and his 14% walk rate last year was his best as a pro. Defensively, Vaz can handle multiple infield positions and left field, giving him versatility that could be valuable on a big-league roster. His ceiling may not be towering, but his floor and competitive nature make him a fun player to watch.

Most to prove in 2025: Roccaforte

Drafted 66th overall in 2023, Roccaforte’s pro career has been inconsistent so far. A plus defender in center field and an underrated base stealer, he swiped 34 bags with High-A Quad Cities last season. However, his offensive struggles in early 2024 hurt his stock. He rebounded in August, slashing .280/.357/.550 with four home runs over his final 26 games, which salvaged some of his prospect value. In 2025, Roccaforte needs to prove his late-season adjustments were real — otherwise, he could fall into the category of glove-first, speed-only outfielders.

KC Royals pitchers

Ben Kudrna

Blake Wolters

Noah Cameron

Steven Zobac

Drew Beam

Frank Mozzicato

Luinder Avila

Hunter Owen

Hiro Wyatt

Tyson Guerrero

Eric Cerantola

Ryan Ramsey

Logan Martin

Oscar Rayo

Top prospect: Kudrna

Unlike Caglianone as the clear top hitter, the title of top Royals pitching prospect is a bit more up for debate. However, Kudrna remains the safest bet. A Kansas native, Kudrna has been steadily climbing the Royals’ system since being drafted in 2021, reaching Double-A in 2024. While his 5.72 ERA in eight starts for Northwest Arkansas wasn’t pretty, growing pains are expected. His fastball-heavy arsenal has recently been boosted by a new two-seam fastball, which could help him develop into a solid mid-rotation starter.

Player who could debut in 2025: Avila

One of three Royals pitching prospects added to the 40-man roster, Avila is a wild card for 2025. The Venezuelan righty reached Triple-A Omaha last season, but an oblique injury sidelined him for much of the year. He bounced back strong with a solid Arizona Fall League performance and has already flashed impressive stuff in spring training. His fastball touched 98.5 mph against the Athletics, and his secondary pitches have looked sharp. Control remains his biggest hurdle, but if Avila can limit the walks, he could push for an MLB debut this season.

Most to prove in 2025: Cerantola

Take Avila’s control concerns and double them, and that’s Cerantola’s situation. The Mississippi State product has electric stuff but struggles to harness it. Now a full-time reliever, he primarily leans on a fastball-slider combo, which led to a 31.3% strikeout rate in Triple-A last year. But walks (12.5%) and home runs (1.88 HR/9) were a major issue. Since being drafted in 2021, he has never posted a walk rate below 10%. If he can cut his walks from 2024’s 15.5% closer to his 2022 mark of 10.4%, Cerantola could break into the Royals’ bullpen by season’s end.

While Kansas City’s system isn’t as stacked as some others, there’s plenty to watch at the 2025 Spring Breakout. The top-tier names like Caglianone and Kudrna will draw the most attention, but fringe prospects like Vaz, Roccaforte, Avila, and Cerantola have the most to gain or lose as they fight for their future standing in the organization.

For Royals fans hungry for the next wave of talent, March 14’s game against the Diamondbacks will offer a glimpse into the future — and perhaps, a new hope for what’s ahead.