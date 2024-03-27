KC Royals Opening Day Update: What's new?
Here's what to know about Kansas City's first game.
It's been two full months since Kings of Kauffman gave you a taste of what KC Royals Opening Day has in store for the club's fans. Since then, the Royals opened their Surprise, Arizona, spring training camp, played a full Cactus League schedule, and closed out their exhibition slate by beating Northwest Arkansas, their Double-A affiliate, Monday night.
Naturally, while some Opening Day details haven't changed, some have. so it's time to update just what's on tap when the Royals play host to Minnesota Thursday for the first game of Kansas City's162-contest 2024 season.
KC Opening Day Basics: When and where?
For the second consecutive season, the Royals will host the Twins at Kauffman Stadium for both teams' opener. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT, with ballpark gates opening at Noon.
Is anything special planned before the game begins?
Yes. Per the Royals, fans can enjoy pre-game music presentations and the club's 2003 Organizational Player Awards will be handed out. Also featured will be a B-2 bomber flyover, and Andy Reid, coach of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, will handle ceremonial first pitch duties.
Will there be any special promotions?
Absolutely. As we reported in our preview of 2024 promotions and special events, Opening Day features its own giveaway — the first 30,000 fans through the gates get a Bobby Witt Jr. bobblehead.
Do we know who the starting pitchers will be?
Yes. Second-year Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro is sending southpaw Cole Ragans, who was spectacular last season after being acquired in the Aroldis Chapman trade with Texas, to the mound. He'll face Pablo López, the righthander who's seventh-season Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli's Opening Day choice.
Ragans went 5-2 with a 2.64 ERA with the Royals last season, while López was 11-8, 3.66 and made the American League All-Star team for the first time.
How can fans watch or listen to the game?
Bally Sports Kansas City will have the telecast, and it will also be available on Bally Sports North. Those who prefer listening can catch the broadcast on KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio and stations on the 50-outlet Royals Radio Network.
For streaming details and other TV and radio information, check out our preseason TV, radio, and streaming guide.