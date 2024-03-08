How to watch KC Royals games on TV in 2024 with and without cable: Full Streaming Guide
There are several ways to see the club this season.
Spring training games are fine. They help big league players prepare for the coming season and give fans plenty of opportunities to get acquainted with their favorite club's new players. Those chances are especially important in the case of the KC Royals who, after an awful 2023 season, devoted the baseball winter to retooling their roster with an impressive collection of new talent.
But as enjoyable as they are, exhibition games ultimately exhaust their utility; fortunately, they do so just in time for the regular season to begin. The Royals wind up Cactus League action March 23 against Texas, visit Springdale, Arkansas, to face Double-A affiliate Northwest Arkansas two days later, and then open the regular campaign by hosting Minnesota March 28.
How can fans looking forward to what could be the club's best season in years follow the Royals this year? They have several options.
How to watch the KC Royals on cable this season
After bankruptcy seemed to threaten Bally Sports' Kansas City's coverage of 2024 Royals baseball, Bally will carry the club's games after all. As of this writing, and with limited exceptions such as games scheduled for national TV, Bally's telecasts should continue uninterrupted. That includes those games offered in its Royals coverage footprint, which covers most areas of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas and Iowa.
Several major cable and satellite providers, including Cox, ATT, and DirecTV, will carry the team's regular season games. Per the Royals' official website, here are those providers and channel identifications; some streaming services are also included.
Here's how to stream the Royals in 2024
Streaming, including the streaming services listed at the link above, is another way to watch Kansas City this season. Cable subscribers whose package includes Bally Sports can use their provider login credentials to access game streams for free on the Bally app and at BallySports.com. But they'll need to create a Bally Sports account. BallySports+ is a subscription service also slated to carry the Royals.
How to watch the Royals on FuboTV.
FuboTV gives streamers access to Bally Sports Kansas City, ESPN, FOX, FS1, and other carriers who may provide Royals coverage. You can check out the details at fubo.tv
- Price: $79.99 per month
- Free Trial: 7 days
How to watch the Royals on Apple TV.
Apple TV+, Apple's streaming service, is slated to carry Friday night games again this year. As of this writing, the Royals' May 10 game against the Angels is their only scheduled appearance.
- Price: $9.99 per month
- Free Trial: 7 days
MLB is a dual-service provider of big league games
Another option is Major League Baseball itself. Many cable and satellite providers carry MLB Network. MLB.TV is a live and on-demand streaming service, but for out-of-market games only. You can get both with a subscription to MLB Extra Innings; specific pricing and other details are available at mlb.com.
Will the Royals be on national TV this year?
Although not all potential national game providers have finalized their season schedules yet, FOX will feature Kansas City on at least three telecasts: May 9 against the Angels, May 20 against the Tigers, and June 27 against the White Sox. Those games are also set to be simulcast on the Fox Sports app.
ESPN will again carry Sunday night games. Its schedule is currently incomplete, and so far doesn't include any Kansas City games. But that could change.
Want to listen to the Royals?
When you can't watch the team, chances are good you can still listen. Anchored by Kansas City's KCSP-AM 610 Sports Radio, the Royals Radio Network of over 50 Midwest stations is the easiest way to try to catch the club's 162 regular season games. Check out this list of the network's stations if you need to find an affiliate in your area.
Television, streaming, and radio schedules can change during the season, so keep an eye out for additional coverage as the campaign proceeds.