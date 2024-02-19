2024 Royals Promotional Schedule: Bring on the Bobbleheads!
Kansas City has a full slate of promotions this season.
The KC Royals are famous for a lot of things. Born of the wrenching departure of the A's from Kansas City after the 1967 season and winners of two of the four World Series they've played in, they're the team of Hall of Famer George Brett and have been home to such excellent players as Paul Splittorff, Dennis Leonard, Amos Otis, Willie Wilson, Frank White, Zack Greinke, Bret Saberhagen, David Cone, Salvador Perez, Alex Gordon, Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, and now the recently-extended Bobby Witt Jr., just to name a few.
The club boasts four American League pennants and several division titles and plays, at least for now, in Kauffman Stadium, one of the finest parks in the major leagues and home to another thing the Royals are well-known for.
Promotional events.
Yes, those special baseball days and evenings when the club offers giveaways, recognizes outstanding groups and people, and remembers major franchise moments and seasons. And of all the promotions the Royals dish up, perhaps none is more popular than Bobbleheads ... and it's those Bobbleheads that are slated to kick off the club's 2024 promotions.
How to get Royals Bobbleheads for 2024: Schedule and details
This season will be a Bobblehead extravaganza at The K — on at least a dozen different occasions, the Royals will give away (with two exceptions when special theme tickets must be purchased) one to each of the first 15,000 fans entering the park. Here's the schedule.
Bobby Witt Jr. First up, appropriately enough, is Opening Day (March 28 at 3:10 pm against Minnesota) and a Bobblehead honoring Witt. Instead of 15,000 fans, the first 30,000 through the gates get this gift.
The rest of the Bobblehead schedule:
Royals Bobblehead
Date, Time (Central), Opponent
Michael Massey
April 6, 6:10 pm, White Sox
Grateful Dead
April 20, 6:10 pm, Orioles (theme ticket purchase required)
Jedi Bobby Witt Jr. (Star Wars Night)
May 4, 6:10 pm, Rangers (theme ticket purchase required)
HDH: Kelvin Herrera
May 17, 6:10 pm, A's
HDH: Wade Davis
May 18, 6:10 pm, A's
HDH: Greg Holland
May 19, 1:10 pm, A's
Vinnie Pasquantino
June 1, 3:10 pm, Padres
Cole Ragans Superhero
June 30, 1:10 pm, Guardians
Maikel García
July 20, 6:10 pm, White Sox
Patrick Mahomes
July 26, 7:10 pm, Cubs
Lorenzo Cain
Aug. 23, 7:10 pm, Phillies
What other promotions do the Royals have in store? Here are some of the highlights...