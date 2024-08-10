KC Royals High-A affiliate manager reaches major career milestone
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals minor-league system is on the up and up this year, between game-level results and the external trust in their prospect power. Leading and developing these young players is no easy task and it takes a village. Quad Cities River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad is just one member of that village, but his massive milestone deserves celebration.
From player to manager, Brooks Conrad reaches milestone in KC Royals organization
The MLB veteran recorded his 300th managerial win on Thursday when his River Bandits defeated the visiting Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. It was also his 159th win with the River Bandits, good for the eighth-most in team history, according to a team press release.
"I was lucky enough to move right from playing to being a coach in this great organization," Conrad said. "Leading these men and helping them grow on and off the field is a great pleasure."
The Quad Cities manager spoke about former players and colleagues texting him after his milestone win, a testament to Conrad's lasting impression. His ties with Kansas City go back to 2017, when he became the first base coach for the then-rookie ball affiliate Burlington Royals. He became Burlington's manager the following season, and hasn't look back.
The Royals named Conrad as the organization's Dick Howser Award winner in 2019, when his Low-A Lexington Legends clinched a postseason berth. Conrad is still chasing his first winning record as a manager, but the 2024 River Bandits have a good shot.
"The first two months of the season, we've been through the ups and downs that usually go throughout the season," Conrad said about this year's Quad Cities team. "It is a blessing in disguise that we have been through some deep lows and high highs already. Going through the rest of the season, we are going even-keeled and staying the course."
Conrad, who played in six major league seasons from 2008 to 2016, has fair and straightforward expectations for his players just beginning their professional careers.
"One of my biggest messages is to just stay where your feet are at. You can't dwell in the past or look ahead too much. I tell all the guys to dream big obviously, with big dreams and big aspirations to make it to the major leagues. But you can't be looking too far ahead or you will lose track of what you need to get done day-to-day: them being the best River Bandit they can be and take care of business every single night."
Conrad had a glowing outlook on KC Royals pick Jac Caglianone
There were some extra eyes on Quad Cities this past week, thanks to the professional debut of Jac Caglianone. The Royals top pick in this year's MLB Draft already has some success on the diamond, but Conrad first emphasized Caglianone as a person.
"First off, he is just an amazing young man," Conrad said. "He is just very personable and a high-character human being. I cannot stress that enough. He is a humble player with incredible talent."
On the diamond, in limited action, Conrad likes what he sees from the Florida product.
" He is just an imposing figure standing there in the batter's box," Conrad said. "He has looked really, really good in his first few games with us. I am also very impressed with him defensively. For being such a big guy at first base, his footwork and his hands are really good. We are super excited to have him on our team down the stretch here. It is awesome."