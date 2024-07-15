KC Royals select slugger Jac Caglianone sixth overall in 2024 MLB Draft
By Jacob Milham
The KC Royals sent away one of their three opening night selections in the 2024 MLB Draft, but they still sat sixth overall in Sunday's first round. After fellow AL Central foes Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians made their selections, Kansas City selected 1B /LHP Jac Caglianone at their slot.
The former Florida Gator fell outside the top-five selections, a welcome surprise for many Royals fans. The Kansas City front office did not overthink their selection and took possibly the best player available, one with an extremely high ceiling as well.
KC Royals strike lefty gold in Jac Caglianone at sixth overall
Prospect Live's Greg Hoogkamp detailed Caglianone, a physical specimen standing 6 feet, 5 inches, and weighing in at 250 pounds.
"Caglianone might have the best power tool in this draft class; he produces elite exit velocities to all fields. His transition to wood should be smooth, as this tool will play at the professional level. His hands are quick, and his bat speed is top of the class, producing an elite amount of hard contact. "- Greg Hoogkamp
After his legendary college career, Caglianone's name appears frequently in SEC and Florida record books. He hit 30 home runs in consecutive seasons for the first time in SEC history, tied the record for most consecutive games with a home run at nine, and set a program record for longest hitting streak at thirty games. In addition to hitting 35 home runs in a season, he set a program record for the Gators with 75 for his career.
The lefty was announced as a two-way player, but whether he has a chance to pitch and hit in the minors remains to be seen. His powerful bat buoyed his draft stock, but a powerful arm from the left side is not a bad backup plan. His fastball touches triple digits, while his changeup and cutter are both reliable pitches. He started 16 games for the Gators in 2024, pitching to a 4.76 ERA.
"He's just done nothing but rake," New York Mets first baseman Alonso, who works out with Caglianone, said ahead of the draft. "If you look at his stuff as a pitcher, he's got wipeout stuff. He's got strikeout stuff. He's going to be able to pitch. But he has the potential to be the next Shohei Ohtani."
Behind outfielder Wyatt Langford (Rangers) and right-hander Hurston Waldrep (Braves), Caglianone becomes the third former Garots player selected in the past two years.