KC Royals News: The Big Debut, a lead in peril, and a new award
Just a couple of short weeks after the KC Royals made first-round draft pick Jac Caglianone a multi-millionaire by signing him to his first professional contract, the heralded two-way player saw his first official minor league action Tuesday night. He started at first base and batted third for High-A Quad Cities.
Contrary to what many probably anticipated, Caglianone's performance wasn't spectacular; if anything, it was average. Yes, he ripped a fifth-inning double for his first pro hit, but he struck out in his first at-bat and flew out in his other two plate appearances. The River Bandits beat visiting Wisconsin 5-0.
To expect more from Caglianone would have been understandable. He is, after all, a unique baseball talent who will likely succeed as planned. The spectacular performances will come, probably sooner rather than later, and his rise through Kansas City's farm system could be something to behold.
So, don't be disappointed Caglianone went only 1-for-4 Tuesday. That his career is underway is what's important. Enjoy the ride.
Kansas City's Wild Card lead is in jeopardy
In a moment that deepened the frustration of losing their second straight game to Boston Tuesday night, KC Royals starter Seth Lugo's sixth-inning tag at the plate looked just in time to prevent Red Sox first baseman Dominic Smith from scoring a tie-breaking run. So close was the play, however, that Boston challenged the out call; unfortunately for Kansas City, the umps in New York overturned it and the Sox grabbed a lead they never gave up.
The play was as close as the 6-5 final. And because the win was Boston's second in as many nights, the Red Sox have won this important three-game series and can perfect a sweep of it when the clubs close it out tonight in a 7:10 p.m. CDT contest at Kauffman Stadium.
Of greater import, however, is what a third Boston win will mean. While Tuesday's disputed play at the plate and final score were close, the distance between the Sox and Royals in their battle for the final American League Wild Card is even closer. Kansas City is a mere half-game ahead of Boston, which can take the lead with a Wednesday victory; the Royals can retake the 1.5-game advantage they held when play began Tuesday evening.
The time hasn't come to panic, but any loss during the stretch run can haunt the Royals.
Good July nets Daniel Lynch IV a nice award
Shoulder problems delayed and then prematurely ended Lynch's 2023 season. Despite those troubles, the fourth-year big leaguer was pitching well earlier this year until early June when, taking a start for injured Michael Wacha, he gave up eight runs in four innings against Seattle and, after relieving Dan Altavilla in the first inning against the Yankees, he allowed two inherited runners to score and surrendered six runs of his own in 6.2 innings.
Triple-A Omaha has been his baseball home since. But he's fared well there — after pitching 6.1 scoreless innings against Rochester Friday but not figuring in the decision, Lynch is 7-0 with a 3.36 ERA in 18 starts.
And he sailed through July with a 2-0, 1.99 ERA, 1.01 WHIP record. With those numbers, it's not surprising Lynch netted the International League's Pitcher of the Month award Tuesday.
Don't be shocked if he pitches for the Royals again this season.