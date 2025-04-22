There’s little doubt that the KC Royals are simply not playing the way that fans hoped they would so far this season. They entered 2025 believing that the team would make the playoffs for a second straight season.

So far, the idea of making the playoffs seems a bit far fetched. However, there were signs of life on Sunday . It’s pretty clear that in order to get things turned around, it’s going to take everyone.

Unfortunately, so far, there are some KC Royals players that are actively holding the team back. It seems certain that things can be turned around and that the players don’t have to hold Kansas City back all season, but for now, so far, there are some guys who have stood out as making it harder for the Royals to win rather than easier.

3 players who are actively holding the KC Royals back to start season

Sam Long

The Royals reliever was a key piece of the bullpen in 2024 thanks to a 3.16 ERA in 43 appearances that included a save. It’s safe to say he entered this season as someone who the team thought was going to be a dependable arm.

He’s been anything but dependable, getting shelled in far too many outings before going on the IL. In seven games and seven innings, he posted a 12.86 earned run average. He’s also someone who is no longer able to contribute, at least at the moment. Granted, there’s a chance that when he does return from the IL, he could be the Sam Long of 2024. But it’s not debateable that his struggles hurt the Royals, especially when his struggles came when other parts of the team were playing better.

Vinnie Pasquantino

Speaking of guys who seemed to have finally found themselves in 2024 and who have been really, really bad in 2025 … Vinnie Pasquantino certainly fits that bill. The first baseman is coming off a career year in many ways last season and is posting a career worst season this year in many ways.

His .195/.264/.329 slashline is just part of the story. He’s currently boasting an easily career worst 64 WRC+ and -0.2 fWAR. And what’s more, his struggles at the plate have forced guys like Salvador Perez to step in at first base and that hasn’t gone well. Vinnie has to turn things around for the KC Royals to have a chance to compete this season. The good news it’s early enough that both he can and they can.

Salvador Perez

It’s physically painful to put Salvy on this list, but if we’re talking about Kansas City Royals players who are holding back the team so far, it’s impossible to ignore the “slugger” who is currently boasting a -6 batting run value according to Baseball Savant .

What’s more concerning is that Perez is getting worse as the Royals’ struggles increase. Over the last seven days he’s posted a .111/.172/.185 slash line. Even while chasing career home run records, he’s clearly not providing much power to a team desperate to have someone leave the yard on a remotely consistent basis. If the KC Royals are going to turn things around and stop being held back, Salvador Perez needs to start hitting.