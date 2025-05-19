Fans missed a massive Jac Caglianone hint from KC Royals' Triple-A team

On Sunday night, Kansas City Royals fans got what they’ve been clamoring for in the promotion of Jac Caglianone to the team’s Triple-A squad. The announcement came amid many, many fans wondering just when the call would come.

Caglianone has been having a heck of a May. His hot month has led many fans to believe they knew better than the club when he needed to be promoted. However, as it turns out, the Royals Triple-A team, the Omaha Storm Chasers knew the call had been made. And tried to tell anyone who would listen.

KCRoyals Triple-A team trolled everyone with Jac Caglianone clue

Not long after the KC Royals made it official, the Storm Chasers’ X account posted that they had been laying the groundwork with hints for a while. “ Look at the first letter of our past 9 posts ,” they wrote. As it turns out, when looking through their history, the first letters of the last nine posts spelled out: Jac is here.

This isn’t the first time that the Storm Chasers have shown their mastery of social media. They got quite a few eyeballs the weekend of the NFL draft when former Colorado Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders went five rounds before he was drafted.

Before the Cleveland Browns finally took him, the Royals’ Triple-A team wrote, “the Omaha Storm Chasers are also not selecting Shedeur Sanders .” It was a funny enough posted that several other minor league franchises copied it.

The social media team gets credit, especially because it wasn’t as though the message was an obvious one. It was buried in these posts:

“Jetting off to Salt Lake City.”

“A huge strikeout for Nasty Nate!”

“Chasers newcomer Nate Ackenhausen has his first Triple-A strikeout!”

“In case you missed it, we have stolen a lot of bases today.”

“Sunday bats are out and the game is tied courtesy of MJ Melendez!”

“How about another great catch by John Rave in center field?”

“Exactly what we needed, a two-run single from Cam Devanney!”

“Really nice move by MJ to get us on the board.”

“Everyone loves the retro jerseys.”