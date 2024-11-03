Michael Lorenzen, Yuli Gurriel officially add to list of KC Royals free agents

With the end of the World Series on Wednesday night, the 2024-25 offseason is now officially upon us, and free agency has begun. Free agency started on Thursday at 8 a.m. CT, and seven Kansas City Royals players — Michael Lorenzen, Yuli Gurriel, Robbie Grossman, Will Smith, Tommy Pham, Garrett Hampson, and Paul DeJong — have now officially left the 40-man roster due to their contracts expiring at the end of the 2024 season.

Adam Frazier also became a free agent on Thursday after the Royals declined their part of his $8.5 million mutual option, with the team instead opting to pay his contract's $2.5 million buyout.

The total number of players on the Royals' 40-man roster is now at 34, including the recent addition of reliever Evan Sisk and reactivation of starter Kyle Wright.

Seven KC Royals players are now officially free agents

Michael Lorenzen

With the team looking to add reinforcements to the starting rotation for the playoff push, the Royals acquired Lorenzen in a trade with the Texas Rangers on July 29. In 28.2 innings of work in the regular season, Lorenzen went 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 22 strikeouts, holding opposing batters at an average of just .183. He made two appearances out of the bullpen during Kansas City's playoff campaign, accumulating a 3.86 ERA with 3 strikeouts.

Because Lorenzen wasn't continuously with the organization from Opening Day until the end of the regular season, he isn't eligible to receive a qualifying offer from the Royals.

Yuli Gurriel

The Royals acquired Gurriel in a minor-league trade with the Atlanta Braves on August 31, getting in just before the cut-off to include a player on their postseason roster. The move was to ensure the team had backup if Vinnie Pasquantino — who broke his thumb and was subsequently ruled out for six to eight weeks — wasn't back for the playoffs.

Pasquantino ended up making a surprise return from the IL just before the Wild Card series, but Gurriel still ended up being one of Kansas City's most effective hitters over the last few weeks of the regular season, slashing .241/.338/.296 with 6 RBI in 18 games. The 40-year-old also appeared in all six of the Royals' playoff games, recording 4 hits.

Robbie Grossman

In an attempt to bolster the team's offense, the Royals claimed Grossman off waivers on August 31, becoming the third team the 35-year-old played for in 2024 after the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers. Unfortunately, Grossman ended up adding very little to Kansas City's lineup.

With the Royals, Grossman slashed .125/.263/.125 with just 4 hits — all of which were singles — in 32 at-bats. He was left off the team's 26-man rosters for both the Wild Card Series and AL Division Series.

Will Smith

Free agency marks the end of Smith's second stint with the Royals, and unfortunately, this one wasn't exactly stellar. The 35-year-old started 2024 as Kansas City's closer, bur underperformance early on — including giving up four runs in his first appearance — meant it wasn't long before he was transitioned to only being used in low-leverage situations.

In 41.1 innings this season, Smith accumulated an underwhelming 6.53 ERA with just 29 strikeouts. A back injury in August meant he didn't pitch at all during the Royals' postseason campaign.

Tommy Pham

After the 36-year-old was designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Royals claimed Pham off waivers on August 31. In 23 games with Kansas City, the veteran outfielder posted a .228/.250/.337 line with 2 home runs and 8 RBI.

Garrett Hampson

Other than a brief shining moment during the ALDS against the Yankees, Hampson's time with the Royals left a bit to be desired. The 30-year-old signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Kansas City for 2024, and ended up posting a .230/.275/.300 line with no home runs and 16 RBI in 213 at-bats (113 games) during the regular season.

Still, Hampson's offensive performance during the playoffs gave him one highlight to take away from Kansas City. In the ALDS, he went 3-for-3 with three RBI, and his fourth-inning single in Game 2 solidified the Royals' lead and eventual win.

Paul DeJong

The Royals acquired DeJong in a trade with the White Sox on July 30, and his time in Kansas City was rather forgettable. In 108 at-bats (37 games), the shortstop slashed .222/.277/.417 with 6 home runs and 15 RBI. He was included on the team's 26-man rosters for both the Wild Card Series and ALDS, but didn't make an appearance.