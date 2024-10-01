KC Royals welcome Vinnie Pasquantino back for AL Wild Card series

The KC Royals whipped the fanbase into a frenzy Tuesday morning. Hopes of first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino returning for the MLB playoffs had reached critical mass, and posting the infamous Pasquatch only piled on. Now, those hopes are set in stone after Kansas City announced their postseason roster with Pasquantino making his return.

KC Royals get the reinforcements, morale boost with Vinnie Pasquantino

This is a calculated risk from the Royals. Pasquantino's return to the middle of the lineup only helps the team's chances, but it was a quick and unexpected recovery. He suffered a broken thumb against the Houston Astros back on Aug. 29, with an original six-to-eight-week timetable. Now, just over four weeks since he hit the IL, Pasquantino could be back hitting when it matters the most.

Fans' optimism grew once they saw Pasquantino on the diamond this past week. News that he hit a home run off Royals reliever Steven Cruz in Truist Park had his postseason return seeming like a real possibility. Royals general manager J.J. Picollo's tone seemed cautious and noncommittal over the weekend series in Atlanta. However, there is no denying Pasquantino's value to the organization.

The 26-year-old slashed .262/.315/.446 in 2024, with 19 home runs and 97 RBI. He was one of the team's best hitters with runners in scoring position, whether it be the trademark linedrive to an outfield gap or a sacrifice fly that plated shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.. The Royals superstar spoke on Pasquantino's value to the team with Kansas City Star reporter Jaylon Thompson.

“He is a huge piece just because of what he’s done,” Witt said. “Just his presence is huge.”

The Royals kept things close to the vest, but their announcement of the transaction was not so subtle (and evoked several fist pumps in the Kansas City area):

Kansas City did what they could to replace the lefty slugger, namely bringing in veterans Yuli Gurriel and Robbie Grossman. Neither have come close to supplanting Pasquantino, but have had their moments. Grossman is not on the Royals postseason roster now, with Gurriel likely styaing on for depth at first base and designated hitter.

The Royals and Baltimore Orioles are scheduled to start their AL Wild Card series Tuesday afternoon. Hopefully that features Pasquantino batting third, sandwiched between Witt and team captain Salvador Perez. First pitch is scheduled for 3:08 CT, and available on ESPN2 in the United States.

