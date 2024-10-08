After scoring a grand total of three runs in the Wild Card series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Kansas City Royals have already plated nine runs in the first two games of the American League Division Series against the top-seeded New York Yankees. With the series now headed to Kansas City tied at 1-1, a lot of credit for the team's offensive success is owed to the supporting cast, surprisingly led by utility man Garrett Hampson.

Hampson is 3-for-3 with three RBI in the ALDS, with his offensive performance including a single in the fourth inning of Game 2 to solidify the Royals' lead and eventual win. After punching Yankees' pitcher Carlos Rodón's 3-2 slider into left field to put the Royals ahead 3-1, Hampson was singled home by Maikel Garcia, scoring the fourth run of the inning for Kansas City.

During the regular season, Hampson was just 2-for-12 in seven games against the Yankees, hitting a measly .181 after the All-Star break. Going into Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday, Hampson hadn’t had an at-bat since September 28, but his pinch-hit, two-run single was responsible for one of the game's five lead changes.

It's an impressive turnaround for the 29-year-old utilityman, and he's picked the right time to do it — this is the postseason, and when you deliver in the playoffs, the regular season is a distant memory.

KC Royals' supporting cast picking up their superstars

When your superstars aren't hitting, it falls upon the supporting cast to supply the offense. Through the first two games of the ALDS, the Royals' non-All Stars have done exactly that.

Kansas City players not named Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Pérez, or Bobby Witt, Jr. are a combined 18-for-45 (.400) with 8 RBI this series, while the star trio mentioned above is just 2-for-27 (.074) with Pérez collecting each of the 2 hits.

Pérez hit a solo home run to kick off the fourth inning in Game 2, but it was Maikel Garcia, Hampson, and Tommy Pham who each recorded an RBI single for a combined 7-for 11.

In fact, Hampson, Garcia, Michael Massey and Yuri Guriel have gotten a hit in each of the series' first two games, and after Game 2, Garcia joined George Brett, Lorenzo Cain, and Alcides Escobar as the only players in franchise history to collect four hits in a postseason game with a 4-for-5 performance.

Although hits have yet to come for Pasquantino or Witt, Jr. this series, the bottom half of the order continues to be profitable, and it's only a matter of time before the team's superstars find their groove.

Now heading to Kauffman Stadium for Game 3 on Wednesday night, the Royals are primed for an offensive outbreak. After all, there's no place like home.