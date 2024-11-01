KC Royals determine fate of Adam Frazier in mutual option decision

The World Series confetti is still falling, but the MLB offseason is shifting into high gear, and the Kansas City Royals' first move comes as no surprise — they’ve decided to part ways with veteran utilityman Adam Frazier, according to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand.

On January 30, 2024, the Royals signed Frazier to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, with a mutual option for 2025. The contract paid Frazier a $2 million salary in 2024, with an $8.5 million mutual option and a $2.5 million buyout. Kansas City certainly got their money's worth from Frazier in 2024, as he played in 104 games.

The KC Royals and Adam Frazier pairing was unsurprisingly short

Frazier was a disappointment to the Royals fanbase, primarily due to his underwhelming box score performance. This past season marked his first year in MLB with a negative fWAR, and he recorded career lows in several key stats, including batting average (.202), slugging percentage (.294), and wRC+ (63). However, he did have his moments, including one incredible play that earned him MLB's Electric Play of the Week Award.

Frazier brought valuable postseason experience to the 2024 roster, which is always an immeasurable asset. His first taste of the playoffs came in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners, followed by another appearance in 2023 with the Baltimore Orioles. Additionally, he was an effective bat off the bench during the regular season, posting a slash line of .250/.415/.406 in 32 games as a substitute.

Frazier's fate with the Royals seemed like a foregone conclusion, especially given his 2025 price tag and the availability of replacement options. The free agent market is filled with players of a similar caliber, and Kansas City could also confidently turn to an internal option to step into Frazier's role.

Royals fans are now waiting for pitcher Michael Wacha to decide on his $16 million player option for 2025. Wacha provided a similar veteran presence as Frazier, but his production in the rotation far surpassed Frazier's at the plate. The former All-Star infielder will likely attract a one-year prove-it deal from another MLB organization, but it probably won't be with Kansas City.