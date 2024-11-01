As the leaves change and Christmas decorations start popping up, the world leaves the MLB season behind to shift into the hot-stove offseason period. The Kansas City Royals had a bevy of option decisions come out on Thursday — some to fans' relief and others' dismay — and in that shuffle, it would be easy to miss the amazing performance of first baseman Jac Caglianone down in Arizona.

The slugger is currently playing in the Arizona Fall League, a secondary season known for showcasing future MLB players, and on Thursday, Caglianone absolutely dominated his competition in the Surprise Saguaros' 12-5 victory over the Peoria Javelinas.

KC Royals must love Jac Caglianone's performance in Arizona Fall League

Caglianone kicked off Surprise’s scoring in the top of the first inning with a 437-foot home run to right field. His 111.6 MPH exit velocity and 26-degree launch angle closely resemble Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.'s performance in the 2024 Home Run Derby — and Caglianone had even more in store for the Thursday afternoon crowd.

The lefty followed up his first-inning home run with another in the third inning — a two-run shot that traveled 424 feet. This no-doubter to right field put the Saguaros up 4-0 and marked Caglianone's third home run in Arizona Fall League action. It also capped off a three-RBI performance for Caglianone against Peoria.

Even Caglianone's singles are a thing of beauty. He recorded the hardest-hit ball of the game on Thursday, lining a single to right field that registered 117.3 MPH off his bat. For reference, that would be the third-hardest-hit ball from an MLB first baseman in 2024, according to Baseball Savant.

Jac Caglianone @Royals is on a heater today. This single came off the bat 117.3. Whoa baby #ProspectOne pic.twitter.com/zb466wbEHM — The Welsh (@IsItTheWelsh) October 31, 2024

Caglianone's three-hit performance led both teams, even as the Saguaros racked up a total of 16 hits. With a 13-7 record, Surprise now holds the top spot among all Arizona Fall League teams, while Peoria has fallen to 5-15. The Royals have sent some powerful prospects to Arizona, including catcher Carter Jensen and pitcher Luinder Avila, who are ranked 5th and 26th, respectively, on MLB Pipeline’s Royals list.

The Royals drafted Caglianone sixth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, signing him for an above-slot $7.5 million. He made his professional debut with the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits, posting a slash line of .241/.302/.388 across 29 games. While there were some doubters after his lackluster minor-league introduction, Caglianone is proving them wrong down in Arizona.