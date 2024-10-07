KC Royals at Arizona Fall League: How to watch, players announced

With the Kansas City Royals in the postseason, it’s easy to forget there’s more baseball in October: the Arizona Fall League (AFL). The Royals will be well represented in the desert, sending top prospect Jac Caglianone and others to compete in the six-week league.

Founded in 1992, the Arizona Fall League (AFL) has a star-studded history and a high success rate for its players reaching the majors. In fact, 12 of the 20 starters in the 2022 All-Star Game were AFL alumni, just a small portion of the more than 3,000 former AFL players who have made it to The Show.

With Kansas City — part of the Surprise Saguaros — sending some of their top talent to the desert, fans have the chance to watch future big leaguers refine their skills before heading into the offseason. Fourteen of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects are currently featured on AFL rosters, so here's what you need to know ahead of the opening game.

When does the AFL start?

The Saguaros and Mesa Solar Fox play Monday, Oct. 7 at 8:30 PM CST in the league's opening game.

Which KC Royals prospects are playing in the Arizona Fall League?

Caglianone may headline the Royals prospects in the AFL, but he’s one of three Top 30 representatives. Catcher Carter Jensen and pitcher Luinder Avila, ranked 5th and 26th on MLB Pipeline’s Royals list, respectively, are also suiting up for the Surprise Saguaros this fall.

Here is a full list of the Royals participants, with their highest minor-league appearance this season:

1B Jac Caglianone (High-A Quad Cities)

C Carter Jensen (Double-A Northwest Arkansas)

1B Brett Squires (High-A Quad Cities)

SS Daniel Vazquez (Single-A Columbia)

RHP Luinder Avila (Triple-A Omaha)

RHP Brandon Johnson (Double-A Northwest Arkansas)

LHP Chazz Martinez (High-A Quad Cities)

RHP Shane Panzini (High-A Quad Cities)

RHP Anthony Simonelli (Triple-A Omaha)

Who are the Surprise Saguaros?

All 30 MLB teams send prospects to make up the six AFL teams. The Royals are one of five organizations affiliated with the Surprise Saguaros, along with the Houston Astros, Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles, and Texas Rangers.

How to watch KC Royals prospects in the AFL

With MLB postseason games spread across various platforms, it's a relief that MLB.com will stream all 81 AFL games this season for free. Each stream, along with Gameday access, allows fans to stay up to date on their favorite prospects or teams in the desert. If you're just looking for the highlights, MLB.com will feature the AFL Home Run Derby, Fall Stars Game, play-in semifinal, and championship game. Additionally, MLB Network will broadcast both the Fall Stars Game and the championship game.