The minor league season is in full swing and with that means the Royals of tomorrow are back in action, as they look to inch closer to their eventual major league debuts.

And several of the top names on MLB.com's Kansas City Royals top organizational prospects list have had themselves quite the opening to the new campaign.

From electrifying at-bats to scintillating starts on the mound, the future looks as bright as ever in Kansas City.

KC Royals Prospect Update: Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen shine

1B Jac Caglianone (Royals No. 1 overall prospect)

All eyes have seemingly been on last year's first-round pick Jac Caglianone for some time now, as many fans are clamoring for his inevitable debut in the big leagues after the start he's had in Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Through the first five games of the Naturals' season, the 22-year-old has been hitting the stuffing out of the ball. He has two home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .333 with a 1.074 OPS

And it hasn't just been purely great stats, as the baseball world has taken notice of some of the highlight reel-worthy plays he's produced, including hitting the ball physically out of the ballpark over the weekend.

Jac Caglianone's first Double-A home run is WAY out of the park 😱



The @Royals top prospect flashes his 70-grade power for the @nwanaturals: pic.twitter.com/EmM4vynRQW — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 6, 2025

With a strong start to the season after a stellar spring training where he hit .500 with a 1.775 OPS, if he continues at this pace it will be harder and harder for the Royals not to call him up to the big leagues.

C Carter Jensen (Royals No. 3 overall prospect)

When talking about the Royals future behind the plate, many eyes go to Blake Mitchell, the Royals No. 2 overall prospect according to MLB.com. However, a broken hamate bone in February has kept him sidelined.

Meanwhile, in Mitchell's absence, Carter Jensen has caught the eyes of many with how he's started his Double-A season this year.

In the first four games, the 21-year-old backstop is hitting .360 with an .847 OPS.

With Salvador Perez not getting any younger behind the dish, if Jensen can sustain this sort of pace, the combination of Jensen and Mitchell ensures the position will be in good hands for years to come.

KC Royals Prospect Update: Noah Cameron spins a gem

Moving to Triple-A Omaha, the big prospect headline grabber has undoubtedly been on the mound in left-hander Noah Cameron.

After a six inning scoreless outing - surrendering just two hits and one walk, while striking out five - the southpaw now has a pretty remarkable stat line through two starts. His ERA sits below 1.00 at 0.82, with a matching 0.82 WHIP and a .135 BAA.

When paired with the 2.32 ERA. 1.01 WHIP and .218 BAA he sported in nine Triple-A starts in 2024, he is inching closer and closer to his inevitable big league call-up.