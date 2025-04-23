Why the KC Royals should never let this stellar backup player go

Someday, hopefully later rather than sooner, but probably sooner than his legion of loyalists prefer, Salvador Perez will retire from the Kansas City Royals and the game he so obviously cherishes. Who will replace the nine-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, and potential Hall of Famer behind the Royals' plate remains to be seen — hot prospects like Blake Mitchell and Carter Jensen are the leading candidates — but at least one thing about KC's catching picture seems certain.

The club shouldn't let backup catcher Freddy Fermin get away. He's simply too valuable, too reliable, and too good at his job to lose. And he provided even more evidence of all that Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Freddy Fermin's talent was on full display against the Rockies Tuesday

Fermin began watching Tuesday evening's game against Colorado from the seat to which he's so accustomed — the Kansas City dugout, where he spends most of his time while Perez catches and chases the career milestones still within reach this season after clubbing his 275th homer April 13.

But the unfortunate turn Tuesday's game took for the Royals in the ninth inning forced Fermin out of the dugout and into the spotlight. Kansas City closer Carlos Estévez astonishingly gave the Rockies three straight two-out walks and a bases-clearing double to Jacob Stallings that turned a Royal shutout into a 3-2 KC deficit. And when Perez led off the Royals' ninth with a single, Fermin pinch-ran, then scored the game-tying run when slumping Michael Massey came through with a critical RBI sacrifice fly.

Fermin wasn't done. After moving behind the plate to begin the 10th, he rifled a perfect throw to third that caught Mickey Moniak off the bag and erased the potential go-ahead run. But Fermin's most important moment came an inning later when he delivered a bases-loaded, game-winning single to give the Royals a series-opening 4-3 victory and their second win in a row.

A big night, to be sure, but also one that helps explain why Fermin is indispensable to the Royals.

Freddy Fermin offers so much to the KC Royals

As talented as he is, Fermin will probably catch every day only if Perez, or whoever succeeds him, suffers a long-term injury, and even then the Royals might trade for or promote a temporary regular backstop. That doesn't mean, though, that Fermin isn't extremely valuable.

He can hit. Yes, even after going 1-for-1 after replacing Perez Tuesday night, he's hitting only .212 (a small sample size 7-for-33), but his good .281 average over 70 games in his A-grade 2023 season and his solid 111-contest .271 AVG last year (despite a slump in September) prove he can handle big league pitching. He also homered nine times two seasons ago, and his career .268/.313/.393 line is more than serviceable for a part-timer who displays only occasional power.

Although his framing could use some work, his catching is good. He carried a well-above-league-average 37.0% caught-stealing rate into Tuesday's game and nailed 44.7% of runners who tested his strong right arm last season. Fermin also had 16 DRS in 2024, as he was a finalist for an AL Gold Glove.

And his work behind the plate allows manager Matt Quatraro to give Perez more time at first base and designated hitter as the 14-year veteran's age and years require more frequent relief from the rigors of catching.

Fermin will be arbitration-eligible when this season ends and can test free agency after the 2029 campaign. But the Royals shouldn't move on from him simply to avoid arbitration's inherent risks, nor should they lose him to the open market when he's eligible to shop his talent.

That's especially true considering Mitchell and Jensen, the candidates most likely to replace Perez, are sizing up as everyday players — the club won't have either play second fiddle to the other. The Royals will find both a place to play, or trade one of them.

And Fermin should remain right where he is.