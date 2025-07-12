KC Royals prized prospect takes scorching hot form to MLB Futures Game

It took Carter Jensen a few games before he got his first hit for the Omaha Storm Chasers. But once the KC Royals farmhand started hitting, he took off in a big way. Now he'll get to show off his big bat as part of the All-Star Futures Game.

Jensen is one of two KC Royals participating in Saturday's showcase, alongside his former Double-A teammate this season in pitcher Frank Mozzicato, perhaps giving Royals fans a preview of a potential future big league battery.

Jensen's first homer at the Triple-A level, funnily enough, came off a position player. Almost as though he wanted to prove that was a fluke and that he can hit real pitchers just fine, he went on a tear shortly after and enters the Futures Game red-hot.

KC Royals prospect Carter Jensen enters All-Star Futures Game on high note

In July, the KC Royals top-notch farmhand is slashing .414/.514/1.069 with 5 home runs and 16 RBI. In total, since getting promoted to Omaha, he's hit 6 homers in just 13 total games. That's the same number of homers he hit in Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 68 games.

Even when his hits aren't leaving the park, the catcher is having great nights, such as Wednesday night when he drove in 5 runs.

There is, of course, a reason why he's the Royals' No. 3 prospect. He's someone who could be coming up to Kansas City before the season is over. Even if the Royals currently seem set at the position.

While they're still trying to make the postseason, they're also in the middle of an impressive youth movement, with Jac Caglianone and Noah Cameron in the big leagues, along with names like Jensen and Blake Mitchell looking like the real deals in the minors.

Suppose there is a roadblock to Jensen coming up to the majors this year. In that case, it will be that he's moved so fast, the KC Royals might want to make sure he's really mastered Triple-A before getting promoted again.

For now, there's no need to worry about when he'll be playing in Kauffman. Just sit back and enjoy the show in the All-Star Futures game.