This potential KC Royals battery will be on display at 2025 All-Star Futures Game

As June get set to turn into July and the heart of summer is now fully upon the baseball world, there's many big time events on the MLB calendar to draw Kansas City Royals’ fans attention.

In the span of the next month the MLB All-Star Game will take place with rosters still yet to be finalized. The MLB Draft is also just a mere weeks away with the Royals picking twice in the first round. Then of course, there's the July 31 MLB trade deadline, which at this point could go either way for the Royals with no firm direction established currently.

But also mixed in to the chaotic schedule is a chance to see the stars of tomorrow get their time in the spotlight at the 2025 All-Star Futures Game.

Rosters were announced for the prospect showcase on Monday and the KC Royals will be well represented with an intriguing potential battery for the future on their way to Atlanta in Carter Jensen and Frank Mozzicato.

Carter Jensen and Frank Mozzicato will represent KC Royals at 2025 All-Star Futures Game

The fact that Carter Jensen will be making an appearance at this showcase shouldn't be surprising given his prospect pedigree. The 21-year-old backstop has been living up to his Top 100 prospect potential (ranking No. 80 on MLB Pipeline's list) crafting a solid all-around season in the upper minors, which recently saw him get promoted to Triple-A Omaha as well as crack the MLB Top 10 prospect catchers rankings, according to MLB Pipeline.

While his first five games in Omaha have shown a bit of a learning curve – he’s hitting .045 with a .227 OPS, one homer and one RBI - he crafted an incredibly solid Double-A season in Northwest Arkansas. There, in 308 plate appearances across 68 games, he was slashing .292/.360/.420 with six home runs, 37 RBI and a 118 wRC+.

Then there's Mozzicato, who is journey before 2025 was not as smooth as that of Jensen's, as it was fair to wonder before this season whether the Royals made the right decision drafting him seventh overall in 2021.

After struggles with control, the southpaw never really found his rhythm through his first two seasons in the minors, but started to make strides with a serviceable 3.45 ERA in 22 starts at High-A Quad City in 2024.

He then carried that momentum into 2025 with an exceptionally brilliant start to the High-A season, throwing to a 1.24 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and .121 BAA in seven starts, before being promoted to Double-A.

Now, like Jensen, he’s experienced some growing pains since his promotion, throwing to an 8.44 ERA in his first seven starts in the upper minors, but this follows the trend that he's carried throughout his minor league career. His first stop at a level usually isn't the strongest, but after taking some time to get his footing, he starts to turn in serviceable results, if not better.

Both Jensen and Mozzicato don't figure to play a part at the major league level with the Royals this season, with MLB Pipeline giving Jensen a 2026 ETA and Mozzicato a 2027 ETA. That being said, on July 12, if both of them manage to get in the game at the same time, the Royals faithful could get an opportunity to see these two work together to call a game under the bright lights before they reach the majors.

The Futures Game will take place at 4 p.m. ET on that aforementioned Saturday, July 12 date at Truist Park in Atlanta.