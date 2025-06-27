KC Royals prized prospect has rather unconventional first hit in Triple-A

Kansas City Royals farmhand Carter Jensen didn’t have the greatest Triple-A debut of all time. As a matter of fact, he struggled mightily in his first few appearances for the Omaha Storm Chasers.

However, it appears Thursday night’s game was his professional career and 2025 in a nutshell as he managed to turn around his struggles and log one heck of an unconventional home run for his first hit at this new level .

It’s a safe bet that all eyes are going to be on the catcher now that he’s reached Omaha. He’s widely considered the one of the next “big things” in the Royals farm system now that Jac Caglianone is officially up in the big leagues.

KC Royals catching prospect Carter Jensen ends 0-for-14 skid with first Triple-A homer

After slashing .292/.360/.420 with 6 home runs and 37 RBI at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, and thriving even more in recent weeks, he was promoted to Omaha earlier this week. Much like he had some problems starting out with the Naturals , the KC Royals farmhand went hitless in his first 14 at-bats with Omaha. However, his 15th at-bat was quite impressive.

Carter Jensen has his first Triple-A hit and it’s a homer ‼️ pic.twitter.com/o4jCbiqeaA — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) June 27, 2025

In the top of the 9th inning, with Omaha leading by a whopping 16-2 score, Jensen strode to the plate having gone 0-for-5 on the night. And that’s when he finally got his first Triple-A hit. Jensen took a pitch the opposite way to deep left field for a solo home run.

As if that wasn’t already an engaging way for Carter Jensen to introduce himself to the International League. That his first Triple-A home run came off a position player makes this a really fun story.

It turns out that Jensen’s first homer for the Storm Chasers came against Indianapolis Indians first baseman Darick Hall. Knowing that, the homer counts just like any other, and hopefully can get Jensen going .

As it stands right now, Royals fans need all the good news they can get, given how poor their major league squad looks at the moment. So, perhaps a feel good story on the farm is precisely what's needed to lift spirits, even if it's only marginal.