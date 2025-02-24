KC Royals News: Spring training injuries, pre-arb deals for Alec Marsh and Sam Long, Jac Caglianone projection

Spring training games are now well and truly underway, and the Kansas City Royals are 3-0 since their opener on February 21. The team has already been experimenting with outfield options, prospects have impressed at their first big league camp, and while there's still a long way to go, the Royals are clearly moving in the right direction to be ready for Opening Day.

From injury news to pre-arb deals, here is a Royals news roundup for February 24.

KC Royals News: Dairon Blanco scratched from spring training game due to injury

When the Royals posted their lineup for their spring training game against the Athletics on February 24, Dairon Blanco was named to start in center field. Just a few hours later, the team posted that he had been scratched and replaced by Joey Wiemer, and in a third post, the Royals elaborated that Blanco was scratched due to tightness in his right Achilles and is considered "day-to-day."

Blanco made his MLB debut with the Royals in May 2022, but was designated for assignment less than two weeks later. He was called back up to the majors in June 2023 and slashed .258/.324/.452 with three home runs, 18 RBI, and 24 stolen bases in 69 games that season. Last year, Blanco appeared in 88 games (132 plate appearances) for the Royals, hitting .258/.308/.392 with 4 home runs, 13 RBI, and 31 stolen bases.

Blanco's injury is the latest in a string the Royals have suffered over the last few weeks. James McArthur has been delayed into camp after undergoing right elbow surgery, Alec Marsh is yet to pitch due to shoulder tightness, and Blake Mitchell is out for 4-6 weeks with a broken right hamate bone.

KC Royals News: Alec Marsh & Sam Long agree to terms

On February 23, the Royals announced on social media that they had agreed to terms with pitchers Marsh and Sam Long on contracts for this season. Both players are currently pre-arbitration eligible.

Marsh is currently contending for a spot in the Royals starting rotation at spring training, though a shoulder injury has sidelined him for the moment. In 2024, he began the year in the rotation, but was optioned to Triple-A on July 31 after struggling through multiple starts. He was recalled just a month later when Michael Lorenzen landed on the IL, but was only marginally better in his second stint. Marsh finished the 2024 season with a 4.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 123 strikeouts in 26 appearances (25 starts).

Having signed a minor league deal with the organization before the 2024 season, Long's contract was selected by the Royals on May 20. In the majors last year, he made 43 appearances out of the bullpen, accumulating a 3.16 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 44 strikeouts across 42.2 innings of work.

KC Royals News: Jac Caglianone projected to take over 1B from Vinnie Pasquantino in 2027

Ever since the Royals picked Jac Caglianone in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, fans have been counting down the days until he's ready to help the major league team. Currently at his first spring training, the 22-year-old slugger has already made a strong impression, blasting a home run that travelled 435 feet to the center field berm with a 115.4 mph exit velocity.

Now, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter has projected the Royals' five-year plan at first base, and while he sees Vinnie Pasquantino holding onto the role for this season and next, Caglianone is expected to take over the position from 2027.

"First base will be his once he's ready with Pasquantino shifting to designated hitter," Reuter wrote.