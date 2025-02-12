KC Royals Spring Training: Injury updates as pitchers and catchers report

Spring training is finally upon us, with pitchers and catchers reporting to camp this morning, and all other players due on February 17. The Kansas City Royals have plenty of work to do at camp before Opening Day, with new faces joining the roster and position battles to decide at key positions, but already, injury concerns have cropped up.

KC Royals Spring Training: Alec Marsh suffering 'shoulder tightness'

After earning a spot in the Royals' starting rotation at last year's spring training, Marsh's 2024 campaign was one full of ups and downs, leading to a brief demotion to Triple-A and an overall underwhelming showing. Going into this season, he's looking to prove himself ready for another chance — but it seems an injury may already be setting him back.

On February 12, MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported that Marsh "experienced right shoulder tightness this offseason."

She posted on X, "He’s back on track throwing every day but might be delayed slightly facing hitters, manager Matt Quatraro said. Taking it day by day."

Marsh finished the 2024 season with a 9-9 win-loss record, 4.53 ERA, and 1.26 WHIP in 129 innings. His 6.14 ERA in 11 appearances through June and July resulted in him being optioned to Triple-A at the end of July, but he was recalled just a month later when newly-acquired Michael Lorenzen landed on the IL with a hamstring strain. Still, Marsh continued to struggle, and he will need to impress at spring training this year to be considered for another chance in the rotation.

KC Royals Spring Training: James McArthur delayed by elbow surgery

Just minutes after her update on Marsh, Rogers reported that pitcher James McArthur would be delayed into camp after undergoing right elbow surgery during the offseason.

"Reliever James McArthur had right elbow surgery this offseason," she wrote. "He had two screws put in to stabilize an olecranon fracture. He’s just beginning his throwing program/progression, so will be delayed into camp."

In 2024 with the Royals, McArthur accumulated a 5-7 win-loss record, 4.92 ERA, and 1.45 WHIP in 56.2 innings of work, posting 2 holds and 18 saves in 25 opportunities. After Will Smith was removed as the team's closer in April, McArthur took on the role until the Royals acquired Lucas Erceg at the trade deadline.