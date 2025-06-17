KC Royals News: Rich Hill dazzles, Sam Long improving, Carlos Hernandez's new home

Between the Kansas City Royals' in form, the upcoming MLB Draft, All-Star Game voting in full swing and of course the ramping up of trade season ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, there's been plenty of headlines for Royals fans to consume.

However beyond those hot button topics there are numerous other headlines that Royals fans should know about as we enter the second-half of June.

KC Royals News: Rich Hill spins a gem day before contract opt-out deadline

In case you missed it, veteran starter Rich Hill made his third start in Triple-A Omaha over the weekend, putting together his second consecutive solid outing with the club.

In five innings, the 45-year-old surrendered just two earned runs off three hits and four walks but struck out a season high 9 in the process, the most since his seven strikeouts in his Royals organizational debut in the ACL when he fanned 7.

Rich Hill is still king of the hill 👑



The veteran hurler -- now in the @Royals org -- strikes out 9 for the @OMAStormChasers: pic.twitter.com/dgWj97Lwj0 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 15, 2025

He's certainly putting his best foot forward in hopes of making a return to the big leagues. And it's worth noting that start came the day before his reported opt-out deadline in his minor league contract.

That June 15 deadline has come and gone and there is no news on the front of Hill exercising said opt-out so perhaps he's seeing things through with the Royals.

KC Royals News: Sam Long's major league comeback could be taking a turn in the right direction

Next, we move to another former big league arm, who's not faring the same as Hill is, but could finally be turning a corner.

Since attempting to work his way back from an early season injury, reliever Sam Long has made a mess of his minor league rehab assignment.

After a string of less-than-ideal outings in Omaha, the southpaw Long entered last week's action with a staggeringly high ERA of 19.29.

However, after 3.1 innings of work across four outings this past week, he didn't surrender a single earned run and just one hit bringing his ERA down significantly to 11.25.

While the Royals bullpen seems to be doing fine without him with the likes Daniel Lynch IV, Steven Cruz and Taylor Clarke all stepping up in unexpectedly big ways this season, a stretch like this certainly makes a major league comeback look a touch more probable for Long.

In all likelihood though, it wouldn't be a shock if the Royals wanted to see that ERA drop into the single digits at the very least, so another week like the one he just had would go a long way to bettering his odds at rejoining the bullpen.

KC Royals News: Former reliever finds new home with division rival

Finally, we stay on the mound but shift focus elsewhere in the league to news on an old friend, as Carlos Hernández has found a new home.

After being DFA’d by the Philadelphia Phillies last week, Hernández was claimed off waivers by the Royals’ AL Central rival in the Detroit Tigers on Monday. The Tigers announced that he will be on the 26-man roster for Tuesday's match up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

RHP Carlos Hernández has been claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies.



Detroit’s 40-man roster now stands at 40 players. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 16, 2025

After being cut by the Royals coming out of spring training, Hernández would find his way onto the Phillies roster, where in 25.2 innings of work he threw to a disappointing 5.26 ERA and 1.75 WHIP.

Hernández spent parts of the previous five seasons in the Royals organization, including throwing to a 3.30 ERA in 2024.

If he sticks on Detroit's roster, he'll have a chance to square off against his former club when the Royals head to Comerica Park from Aug 22-24.