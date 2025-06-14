Latest MLB Pipeline mock draft sees KC Royals target pair of high school standouts

As we get closer to this season’s MLB Draft, the picture of who the KC Royals might choose is starting to crystallize. At least it’s coming into focus when discussing the latest Mmock from MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis.

The Royals are in good standing when it comes to reloading their farm system with two draft picks just five slots away from each other. And according to Callis, they’ll invest heavily in youth as they’re projected to take two high schoolers in Kruz Schoolcraft and Josh Hammond.

Mock draft sends Kruz Schoolcraft and Josh Hammond to the KC Royals at No. 23 and No. 28 this July

The KC Royals have the No. 23 and No. 28 picks in this July’s MLB Draft, and they will look to reload both at the pitcher position and on the infield. Schoolcraft projects as a decent pitcher should he reach the major leagues, while Hammond is a two-way player who projects best as a third baseman in the pros.

Schoolcraft is especially attractive as a lefty pitcher, considering that at 18 years old, he already stands 6-foot-8 inches tall. He can already touch 97 mph with his heater and throw a slider with enough spin that could make him a very nice pick for the Royals should they decide to go that route next month.

This isn't the first time Hammond has been mocked to Kansas City as MLB Pipeline had them selecting the Wake Forest commit in last month's rendition. Hammond played shortstop at the high school level but doesn’t quite have the range to do it at the next level. Still, he’s expected to have the glove and the arm to handle the hot corner just fine.

He also has the kind of pop that currently projects 20-25 home run power. He may find even more home runs in his professional career if he can get a little more lift on the ball.

Both prospects are certainly the kind that should get KC Royals fans excited to see what they can do if the draft shakes out that way next month.