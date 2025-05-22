Should this struggling KC Royals reliever still have a role in bullpen when healthy?

It's been awhile since Kansas City Royals fans have heard the name Sam Long, as the 29-year-old southpaw has been shelved with elbow inflammation since April 13.

And considering how much he struggled when he was on the field in 2025 and how that Royals surged back into contention during his absence, it wouldn't be a shock if he'd skipped the mind of Royals fans in recent weeks.

Long is working his way back now though, as he began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League this week with the ACL Royals.

However, with all things considered, when Long is ready return to this KC Royals bullpen, will he have a spot to return to?

Does Sam Long still fit into this KC Royals bullpen?

Long caught the eye of the Royals faithful in 2024, as he quickly became a breakout sensation during this team's unbelievable 30-win turnaround from 2023 and their return to the postseason. In 42 2/3 innings last season, Long threw to a 3.16 ERA, 3.89 FIP and .215 AVG against

However, 2025 hasn't gone nearly the same for him. Apart from the over month-long injury, Long has been essentially unusable on the mound when available. Through seven innings of work, he's thrown to a 12.86 ERA, 7.22 FIP, 2.43 WHIP and .375 BAA. His quality of contact metrics have worsened as well, going from a 33.3% hard-hit rate and 87.5 mph AVG exit velocity last season, to a 38.5% hard-hit rate and 91.6 mph AVG exit velocity so far this campaign.

Now, early season struggles are always going to make stats look harsher than struggles would at any other point time, simply because there are little to no other stats to help bring them back down to earth. And perhaps the elbow inflammation could've been a lingering issue before he was placed on the IL, resulting in such poor numbers.

Considering he's on a rehab assignment right now, and the Royals announced on Thursday that he would be moving up to Triple-A Omaha to continue it, the hope seems to be to incorporate him back into their pitching fold.

That being said, his lone outing with the ACL Royals this week didn't go to plan, surrendering two hits and one earned run off a solo homer in his one inning of work on Tuesday.

And what also plays against him is the fact that this bullpen has taken some huge strides to improve since he hit the shelf. On April 13 when Long landed on the IL, the Royals 'pen held a 3.88 ERA (14th in MLB), a 4.74 FIP (24th in MLB) and a 1.33 WHIP (T-17th in MLB). However, since then, they hold a 2.91 ERA (2nd in MLB), 3.48 FIP (6th in MLB), 1.18 WHIP (T-7th in MLB).

With all this improvement, it's becoming hard to see who Long would replace in the 'pen. The usual weakest link in Chris Stratton was DFA'd on Sunday, and the other prime option candidates - Steven Cruz (1.65 ERA), Taylor Clarke (0.00 ERA), Evan Sisk (0.00 ERA) and Jonathan Bowlan (1.80 ERA) - look like prime candidates no longer, as they've all been worthy of their promotions this season.

Their current weakest link is fellow southpaw Angel Zerpa - at a 5.89 ERA this season. He could be an option, but there's reason to believe brighter days could be ahead for him, and would Long at a near-13.00 ERA really be a surefire improvement over Zerpa?

Again, given the fact he's on a rehab assignment and currently has no remaining options likely means the Royals will give him another chance in the big leagues. But if he wants to avoid the fate of arms like Stratton, he'll have to show signs of improvement fast because the leash will likely be very short.