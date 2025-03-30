KC Royals News: Maikel Garcia's game-tying homer, Carlos Estévez celebrates first KC save

The Kansas City Royals are 1-1 after their first two games of 2025, having dropped their season opener to the Cleveland Guardians on March 27, and rebounded with a win two days later.

From Maikel Garcia's impressive season debut to Carlos Estévez anime-inspired celebration, here is a Royals news roundup for March 30.

KC Royals News: Maikel Garcia impresses in season debut

Maikel Garcia's offensive output left plenty to be desired last season, but if his 2025 debut is anything to go off, he's ready to perform this year. After being left off the Royals' Opening Day lineup, Garcia made his first appearance of the season on March 29 — and made a big impression.

At the bottom of the seventh inning, Garcia smashed a game-tying home run off the Cleveland Guardians' Paul Sewald, kickstarting a much-needed rally that ended in the Royals' first win of 2025.

"I was just fired up," Garcia told MLB.com's Anne Rogers about the homer, which he celebrated with a bat flip. "Late in the game, homer, tie the game. Game two of the season. All the emotion and everything."

Maikey ties it up! pic.twitter.com/CytEcw4wTv — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 29, 2025

According to Rogers, teammate Jonathan India was quick to praise Garcia's homer after the game, with the leadoff hitter commenting that the Royals "needed that, in that moment."

“It felt like the game was just staying in that spot, and we needed that really badly," India said. "And [Garcia] came through for us. Mikey’s a hell of a player."

Garcia finished the 2024 season with an underwhelming .231/.281/.332 slashline, 7 home runs, and 58 RBI across 626 plate appearances. The 25-year-old has only had 6 plate appearances this season, but managed three hits, including his 405-foot home run.

KC Royals News: Carlos Estévez reveals Dragon Ball Z celebration after posting first save as a Royal

Newly-acquired closer Carlos Estévez recorded his first save as a Kansas City player on March 29, securing the Royals' win over the Guardians in the team's second game of the season. Still, it was his post-save celebration that got fans talking.

After closing out the game, Estévez's celebration included a Kamehameha move from the anime television show, Dragon Ball Z.

"I started [the celebration] last year,” Estévez told The Kansas City Star's Pete Grathoff. "The year before was different, but I started last year at the beginning of the year. And I’m just gonna keep it going."

First Royals save feels. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/GfpUpfgzbD — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 29, 2025

Estévez has pitched in each of the Royals' first two games, maintaining a perfect 0.00 ERA in 2 innings of work. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $22 million contract with Kansas City on January 31.