KC Royals announce full broadcast schedule for the 2025 season

Opening Day is just eight days away, and as the Kansas City Royals continue to prepare at spring training, fans are planning how they'll watch their favorite team play this season.

With multiple partnership deals and new streaming contracts, the Royals are offering fans a number of different options when it comes to watching regular season games in 2025, and on March 17, the team announced their full broadcast schedule for the year.

KC Royals broadcast schedule 2025 — FanDuel Sports Network

The Royals' broadcasting rights hung in limbo for almost two years as Diamond Sports Group's bankruptcy saga dragged on, but on December 3, 2024, the two parties announced they had reached a new agreement. Under the new contract, Royals games will be produced and distributed by FanDuel Sports Network, which is owned by Diamond Sports Group.

On March 17, the Royals confirmed that that FanDuel Sports Network will stream 154 of the team’s 162 total regular season games this season, and fans in the team's television footprint will be able to access the Network via a range of cable, satellite, and streaming TV providers.

"For fans in the Royals television territory, options include Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, U-verse TV, and Xtream powered by Mediacom," the team's website states. "If you watch the Royals on FanDuel Sports Network with your TV provider, you can also stream the games in the FanDuel Sports Network app and FanDuelSportsNetwork.com for no additional charge."

Local fans without a relevant cable or satellite provider also have the option to subscribe directly to FanDuel Sports Network, which will allow them to stream Royals games in the FDSN app. FanDuel Sports Network is also available on Amazon Prime Video via an add-on subscription.

KC Royals broadcast schedule 2025 — National Broadcasts

Throughout the 2025 regular season, 13 Royals games will be nationally broadcast on FOX, Roku, TBS, FS1, Apple TV+, or MLB Network, including the eight games that are not scheduled to be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.

DATE OPPONENT CHANNEL Monday, April 14 New York Yankees MLB Network Thursday, April 17 Detroit Tigers FS1 Saturday, April 26 Houston Astros FS1 Saturday, May 3 Baltimore Orioles FOX Tuesday, June 10 New York Yankees TBS Thursday, June 12 New York Yankees MLB Network Friday, June 20 San Diego Padres Apple TV+ Saturday, June 21 San Diego Padres FOX Saturday, July 26 Cleveland Guardians FOX Sunday, August 10 Minnesota Twins Roku Saturday, August 30 Detroit Tigers FOX Saturday, September 6 Minnesota Twins FOX Thursday, September 11 Cleveland Guardians FOX

The Royals games on April 14, April 17, April 26, June 10, and June 12 will also be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.

KC Royals broadcast schedule 2025 — KCTV5/KSMO

On February 4, the Royals announced that they were partnering with Gray Media to simulcast 10 games on local television stations KCTV5 (CBS) and KSMO (MyNetwork) this season, and two weeks later, the details of those games were released.

The first game to air under the new partnership will be the Royals' matchup with the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, April 6, which will mark the first time Kansas City has aired games on local television since the 2007 season.

DATE OPPONENT CHANNEL Sunday, April 6 Baltimore Orioles KCTV5/KSMO-TV Sunday, April 27 Houston Astros KSMO-TV only Sunday, May 18 St. Louis Cardinals KSMO-TV only Monday, May 26 Cincinnati Reds KCTV5/KSMO-TV Sunday, June 1 Detroit Tigers KSMO-TV only Sunday, June 15 Athletics KCTV5/KSMO-TV Sunday, July 20 Miami Marlins KCTV5/KSMO-TV Sunday, August 17 Chicago White Sox KCTV5/KSMO-TV Sunday, August 24 Detroit Tigers KCTV5/KSMO-TV Sunday, August 31 Detroit Tigers KCTV5/KSMO-TV

All 10 of these games will also be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.