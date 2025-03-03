Jonathan India is wasting no time making an impact for KC Royals

Kansas City Royals’ recent acquisition, Jonathan India, has wasted no time making his presence felt. The clear frontrunner for the team’s leadoff spot, India arrived on the roster with more than just intentions of filling in at second base. In his first five games of spring training, he has already played three different positions, including an unexpected appearance in left field, a position he had never played in his career.

Since breaking into the majors in 2021, India has been nothing short of a fiery competitor. His debut season saw him earn National League Rookie of the Year honors, a testament to his immediate impact. Though he has yet to fully replicate his rookie campaign, where he slashed .269/.376/.459 with an OPS+ of 116, India has remained a model of consistency at the top of the order. Over the past few seasons, he has maintained a batting average in the high .240s and demonstrated moderate power, never surpassing the 21 home runs he hit in his first year.

Yet, there is far more to India’s game than what his stats suggest. His plate discipline has evolved significantly, shown by a steady rise in on-base percentage and a dramatic jump in walk rate from 9.8% in 2023 to 12.6% in 2024. These improvements highlight a player growing aware of his strengths — a reliable glove, above-average speed, and the potential to flirt with a 20-20 season if everything clicks.

Can Jonathan India build on his success as a leadoff hitter?

For Royals fans, there is plenty to be excited about with this acquisition. India proved his value on a rebuilding Reds team that only found success in 2024, narrowly missing the playoffs. Before Cincinnati’s young star Elly De La Cruz emerged midway through 2023, India was a consistent contributor in a lineup struggling to find its footing. Now, in Kansas City, he finds himself in a more structured offense, offering protection for some of the most promising bats in the American League.

Jonathan India singles in his first at bat with the #Royals this spring.



Could be a lot of that this year. pic.twitter.com/y8A7sPUEsB — Jaylon T. Thompson (@jaylonthompson) February 21, 2025

Given the lineup he will be supporting, expectations are high for India. With a strong group behind him — likely featuring Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez, opposing pitchers will have little room for error. India’s presence at the top of the order forces opponents to bring their best from the first pitch, making the Royals’ one-two punch of India and Witt Jr. an exciting combination both defensively and offensively.

With a fresh start in Kansas City, India has a golden opportunity to elevate his game and become a key catalyst in the Royals’ resurgence. If his early performance in spring training is any indication, Royals fans should brace themselves for a season filled with energy, versatility, and a lot of Jonathan India.