Growing bond between Royals' Italian duo might be their biggest WBC takeaway

The World Baseball Classic has been the main focal point of the baseball world over the past few weeks, but especially over the past few days.

At the center of all the excitement has been several Kansas City Royals stars. Last night in particular, five Royals were in action when Italy and Venezuela squared off for their chance to meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the United States in the final.

While Maikel Garcia and the Venezuelans ended the Italians' Cinderella run, there are several takeaways to be had from their magical WBC journey.

One of these, and arguably the most important on to Kansas City, is the bond that has seemingly been strengthened between the Royals power-hitting duo of Vinnie Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone during the tournament.

Team Italy may've fallen short, but the Royals clubhouse was a big winner this World Baseball Classic

While the Italian clubhouse was quite the vibe-filled atmosphere to begin with, whether it be the stereotypical Italian hand gestures or the espresso machine brewing in the dugout, Pasquantino and Caglianone seemed to be a the center of it especially.

And it seemed as though they didn't miss a beat from the relationship they entered the WBC with, the one they established in the Royals clubhouse.

When speaking with the MLB Network panel before their game against Venezuela on Monday, both of them were extremely complimentary of each other and vocal about what each of them brings to the table to the Royals' competitive dynamic.

For Pasquantino - who already seems to be one of the personable players in baseball, he acknowledged just how special a young talent Caglianone has the potential to be and how he's taken the onus upon himself to be part of the veteran crew to help him unlock that.

"When the Kansas City Royals are at their best, Jac Caglianone is at [his] best," Pasquantino said. "And I recognized that from early on with him knowing how much potential he has and knowing all the tools."

"We're trying to win a championship in Kansas City and he's a big piece of that," Pasquantino said. "We're doing everything we can to get him where he needs to be and he's right there."

"He really is like the bigger brother."



Jac Caglianone and Vinnie Pasquantino discuss their relationship as teammates on the @Royals.



MLB Network + @CapitalOne https://t.co/6Ldfuo9kmp pic.twitter.com/YTNc2mqbjH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 16, 2026

And for Caglianone, that seems to be precisely how perceives Pasquantino, even referring to him as somewhat a big brother-type influence.

"From Day 1 he took me under his wing in spring training," Caglianone said. "He made sure once I got up to KC that my locker was next to his."

For the Royals, this is the best possible case scenario to see one of their star youngsters already acclimating so well to the major league clubhouse. Because that could be a huge part to getting him to finally break through after what was a forgettable rookie campaign in 2025.