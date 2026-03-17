Luinder Avila’s WBC outing vs. Italy shows why Royals believe in his upside

The World Baseball Classic is now at its highest stage, where every game carries that Game 7 feel on the road to the finals.

Team Venezuela and Team Italy brought life to loanDepot Park on Monday night, facing off with a spot against Team USA in the championship game awaiting the winner. The Kansas City Royals were well represented on both sides. Whether it was the infectious energy Vinnie Pasquantino has brought to Team Italy or the weighty resume of Team Venezuela team captain Salvador Perez, Royals fans had their pick.

But it was another Venezuelan who stole the show early.

Right-handed pitcher Luinder Avila tossed 2.1 scoreless innings for Venezuela, keeping his World Baseball Classic ERA at a crisp 0.00.

Taking the ball to start the fourth inning, all the pressure was on Avila to keep the game tight with Team Italy holding a one-run lead and all the momentum. Avila opened the inning by facing teammate Jac Caglianone and got a three-pitch groundout from the slugger. It set the tone for an outing that was exactly what Venezuela needed to mount its four-run comeback and earn the right to play another day.

Avila recorded only one strikeout Monday, but it was a big one. Another teammate, Pasquantino, came to the plate and quickly fell behind in the count. A runner stood on first after Avila hit Jakob Marsee with a first-pitch curveball. Another home run from Pasquantino would have given Italy a decisive lead and likely ended Avila’s night. Instead, Avila dotted a changeup right at Pasquantino’s front hip, freezing the first baseman on a pitch that landed in the zone.

That sent Pasquantino back to the dugout and served as the exclamation point on Avila’s second inning of work.

Whoa ... what a pitch 😳



Luinder Avila drops in a nasty changeup for the strikeout! pic.twitter.com/yQgHDbNvqO — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 17, 2026

Luinder Avila's best WBC performance proves why the Royals believe in him so much

All in all, Avila did not allow a baserunner past second base and was pulled after his final out, another groundout from Caglianone. It was a nails performance from Avila, who left Royals camp with his roster spot still in uncertain territory.

The Venezuelan was productive in his brief time with Kansas City, pitching 14.0 innings with a 1.29 ERA and 16 strikeouts. Avila has been in the Royals organization for the better part of a decade, and the team clearly believes in him. No one may believe in him more vocally this spring than manager Matt Quatraro.

Asked Q if he sees Luinder Avila as a starter or a reliever:



“Shoot, I see him as a front-of-the-rotation starter down the road.” #Royals — Jack Johnson (@JohnyJ_15) February 19, 2026

The 24-year-old still has plenty of road ahead to navigate before reaching that ceiling, but Avila faced that pressure on Monday and delivered.

Whether Kansas City sends him to Triple-A Omaha to stay stretched out or move him to a bullpen role, Avila's ceiling is high in Kansas City.

But first, he has one more game to see if he can add World Baseball Classic champion to his baseball resume.